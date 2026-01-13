Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Houston Texans

Texans star wears apparent pro-Palestine message on eye black during playoff game

Azeez Al-Shaair wore 'Free Palestine' cleats last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While being interviewed by ESPN's "Monday Night Football" crew, it was revealed that Azeez Al-Shaair had a message he wanted to share.

The Houston Texans linebacker was spotted wearing eye black that read "Stop the genocide."

The message was likely regarding the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Azeez Al-Shaair

Azeez al-Shaair of the Houston Texans shakes hands with Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers after an NFL wild card playoff game at Acrisure Stadium on Jan. 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Al-Shaair has supported Palestinians in the past, including wearing "Free Palestine" cleats for the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign during the 2024 season. 

Al-Shaair had "Free" written on one side of his shoes in the colors of the Palestinian flag. On one shoe, "Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will all return," was written. On the side of his other shoe, it had the number of Palestinians reportedly killed and wounded in their war with Israel.

The shoes were for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, which he also supported in 2023.

"I feel like it’s something that’s trying to be almost silenced," Al-Shaair told the Houston Chronicle at the time. "On either side, people losing their life is not right. In no way, shape, or form am I validating anything that happened, but to consistently say that because of [Oct. 7] innocent people [in Gaza] should now die, it’s crazy. 

"[Other people] try to make a disconnect and dehumanize people over there. And it's like, they're human beings. Being a Muslim, we see everybody the same; Black, White, Spanish, whatever you are; you can be orange, like, we're all human beings."

Azeez Al-Shaair pregame

Azeez Al-Shaair of the Houston Texans speaks to his teammates before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers during an AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Acrisure Stadium on Jan. 12, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

NFL ANALYTICS VENTURE, FOUNDED BY EX-NFL EXEC, CLOSES SERIES B INVESTMENT ROUND

Al-Shaair was also part of the Athletes for Ceasefire organization, along with several other athletes.

During the game when he wore the Palestinian cleats, Al-Shaair made a tackle on Trevor Lawrence that left him with a concussion, prompting backlash and an ejection. In a statement apologizing for the hit, he snapped at "racist and Islamophobic fans and people" for attacking him online.

Trevor Lawrence goes down

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slides down in front of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) in the second quarter in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Al-Shaair’s Texans scored 23 points in the fourth quarter on Monday to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 and advance to the AFC divisional round. They will face the Patriots in New England on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue