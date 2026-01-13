Texans star wears apparent pro-Palestine message on eye black during playoff game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While being interviewed by ESPN's "Monday Night Football" crew, it was revealed that Azeez Al-Shaair had a message he wanted to share.

The Houston Texans linebacker was spotted wearing eye black that read "Stop the genocide."

The message was likely regarding the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Al-Shaair has supported Palestinians in the past, including wearing "Free Palestine" cleats for the NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" campaign during the 2024 season.

Al-Shaair had "Free" written on one side of his shoes in the colors of the Palestinian flag. On one shoe, "Surely to Allah we belong and to Him we will all return," was written. On the side of his other shoe, it had the number of Palestinians reportedly killed and wounded in their war with Israel.

The shoes were for the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, which he also supported in 2023.

"I feel like it’s something that’s trying to be almost silenced," Al-Shaair told the Houston Chronicle at the time. "On either side, people losing their life is not right. In no way, shape, or form am I validating anything that happened, but to consistently say that because of [Oct. 7] innocent people [in Gaza] should now die, it’s crazy.

"[Other people] try to make a disconnect and dehumanize people over there. And it's like, they're human beings. Being a Muslim, we see everybody the same; Black, White, Spanish, whatever you are; you can be orange, like, we're all human beings."

Al-Shaair was also part of the Athletes for Ceasefire organization, along with several other athletes.

During the game when he wore the Palestinian cleats, Al-Shaair made a tackle on Trevor Lawrence that left him with a concussion, prompting backlash and an ejection. In a statement apologizing for the hit, he snapped at "racist and Islamophobic fans and people" for attacking him online.

Al-Shaair’s Texans scored 23 points in the fourth quarter on Monday to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 and advance to the AFC divisional round. They will face the Patriots in New England on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

