Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Terry Francona, Buck Showalter named 2022's top managers

Both have now joined some elite company with Francona's third, Showalter's fourth victories

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Cleveland Guardians' Terry Francona and New York Mets' Buck Showalter were named the 2022 MLB managers of the year Tuesday night.

This is the third time Francona has won the award, having previously won in 2013 and 2016. Francona is now one of three managers to win the award three times with one franchise, joining Dusty Baker with the San Francisco Giants and Bobby Cox with the Atlanta Braves. He also is the ninth three-time winner.

Showalter is now a four-time winner of the award, becoming the third manager to do so, joining Cox and Tony La Russa. Showalter previously won in 1994 (New York Yankees), 2004 (Texas Rangers) and 2014 (Baltimore Orioles). He's also the first to win it with four different franchises.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Manager Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians is introduced prior to Game 3 of an American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field Oct. 15, 2022, in Cleveland.

Manager Terry Francona of the Cleveland Guardians is introduced prior to Game 3 of an American League Division Series against the New York Yankees at Progressive Field Oct. 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Guardians weren't supposed to come close to the postseason this year, as they had the third-lowest payroll in baseball and a largely unknown roster. But they shocked the baseball world by winning the AL Central by 11 games with an 92-70 record, a scrappy offense and a stout pitching staff.

They also put the heavily-favored Yankees on the brink of elimination in an American League Division Series but fell in five games.

Showalter led the Mets to a 101-61 record, their second-best record in franchise history, and their first 100-win season since 1988. This came after a three-season hiatus for Showalter, who last managed the Orioles in 2018.

Manager Buck Showalter, left, and Edwin Díaz (39) of the New York Mets celebrate after Díaz records the final out of a combined no-hitter as the Mets defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 at Citi Field April 29, 2022, in New York. 

Manager Buck Showalter, left, and Edwin Díaz (39) of the New York Mets celebrate after Díaz records the final out of a combined no-hitter as the Mets defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 at Citi Field April 29, 2022, in New York.  (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MARINERS' JULIO RODRIGUEZ, BRAVES' MICHAEL HARRIS II WIN ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Things took a turn toward the end of the season when the Atlanta Braves' scorching hot streak, combined with a stretch of bad losses by the Mets, gave the Braves their fifth-straight NL East crown after they had trailed the Mets by 10½ games. However, it was clear that Showalter was well respected in a Mets clubhouse that needed a revamp and a new veteran voice for a team that hadn't made the postseason since 2016 and won just 77 games in 2021.

On the American League side, Francona received 17 first-place votes, while the Orioles' Brandon Hyde got nine. Scott Servais of the Seattle Mariners finished third despite receiving fewer first-place votes than fourth-place finisher Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros. The Yankees' Aaron Boone finished fifth.

Manager Dusty Baker Jr. and Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston.

Manager Dusty Baker Jr. and Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Showalter and Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts each received eight first-place votes, while Brian Snitker of the Braves received seven, but Showalter's 10 second-place votes and being named on 25 of the 30 ballots helped secure his victory.

The Cy Young Award winners will be announced Wednesday, and the league MVPs will be announced Thursday.