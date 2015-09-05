Terrelle Pryor makes Browns roster as wide receiver

CLEVELAND (AP) Former Ohio State and Oakland quarterback Terrelle Pryor has made the Browns' roster as a wide receiver despite not catching a pass during the preseason.

The 26-year-old Pryor was slowed by a hamstring injury during training camp and only made his exhibition debut Thursday in Chicago. Pryor did not have a reception, but he displayed his versatility by taking two snaps at quarterback and blocking on the punt team. The Browns see enough potential to keep him on their 53-man roster.

The team took Pryor over rookie wide receiver Vince Mayle, a fourth-round pick.

The Browns also released quarterback Thad Lewis, leaving them with just starter Josh McCown and Johnny Manziel, who has resumed throwing after being limited by a sore elbow the past few weeks. Pryor, who made 10 starts for the Raiders, could serve as Cleveland's third quarterback.

