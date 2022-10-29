Tense Xfinity Series race ends with two drivers fighting in pit lane

Things got heated at the Xfinity Series at Martinsville Speedway Saturday.

Myatt Snider and Austin Hill jostled and had to be broken up after the race.

According to Racing News, Snider and Hill met on pit lane after the race after there seemed to be an incident between the two on the track with 30 laps remaining.

Snider ended up on the ground with Hill standing over him.

"When you come to these races, you’re not friends with anybody," Hill said after the incident. "I feel like when you leave here you’re mad at almost every single one of these people on the racetrack at the end of one of these things. Maybe somebody punted you out of the way on lap one or lap 50.

"And you just remember it. Then, once you leave here and go to Phoenix, you forget about it again because you realize, it’s Martinsville. There’s a few people I’m not too happy with right now. When you get to Phoenix, it’s all out the window because you know it’s just short track racing."

Hill finished in 10th but was eliminated from the playoffs, and Snider finished 14th.