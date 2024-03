Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka broke her silence on the death of former hockey player Konstantin Koltsov on Wednesday in a statement on her Instagram Stories.

Sabalenka was set to participate in the Miami Open when the Miami-Dade Police Department the former Pittsburgh Penguins player died of an "apparent suicide. She is still reportedly set to take part in the tournament but isn’t expected to meet with the press.

"Konstantin’s death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken," she wrote. "Please respect my privacy and his family’s privacy during this difficult time."

The No. 2-ranked tennis player was no longer in a relationship with Koltsov when he died, The Telegraph reported earlier Wednesday. The two had been dating since 2021, but it wasn’t clear why they split.

"According to investigators on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony," the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. … No foul play is suspected."

Koltsov, 42, played 144 games for the Penguins from 2002 to 2006. He was a coach for Salvat Yulaev of the Kontinental Hockey League. The team was based in the city of Ufa, which is located about 832 miles east of Moscow.