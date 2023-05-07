Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee
Published

Tennessee high school season ends, playoff no-hitter ruined when coach reports pitcher broke pitch limit

Ensworth High School's Connor Cobb struck out 16 batters, but his 121 pitch count was one over the limit

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A no-hitter by a Tennessee high school pitcher resulted in a loss, and it was his own coach who made it happen. 

Ensworth High School’s Connor Cobb, a Vanderbilt commit, had a fantastic outing in a must-win game against Father Ryan High School. His outing would have tied the best-of-three series at one game apiece, but there was just one catch. 

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association rule book states that an athlete must not throw more than 120 pitches in one day. Cobb was over that limit by just one pitch at 121, and head coach Jason Maxwell of Ensworth was the one that ended up reporting it. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Baseballs in basket

A general view of a basket of baseballs prior to the Game 3 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on Oct. 14, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After doing so, Ensworth forfeited the game and lost their series in what was a deflating end to the season. 

That pitch count rule initially allowed the pitcher to finish facing the batter at the plate, but that changed after one year. 

MLB PITCHERS EJECTED, FINED AFTER NATIONAL ANTHEM STANDOFF GOES TOO FAR

The rules been in place since 2017, and The Tennessean reported that infractions prior to this one by Ensworth have come into the TSSAA office, especially in the playoffs over the years. 

Two baseballs on ground

A general view of two baseballs on the dugout steps during game 1 of a AAA MiLB doubleheader between the Buffalo Bisons and the Worcester Red Sox on May 4, 2023, at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cobb ended up striking out 16 batters in his no-hitter. The Class of 2024 right-hander announced his commitment to Vanderbilt, a college baseball powerhouse, in August 2021. 

"I am blessed and honored to announce that I will be continuing my academic and baseball career at Vanderbilt University," he said on social media. "I would like to thank everyone who has gotten me to where I am today. I am excited to be a commodore!"

Perfect Game had clocked Cobb at 90 mph on his fastball last year.

A baseball glove in the dirt

A general view of a baseball and glove in the field, prior to game one of the College World Series Championship Series between the Michigan Wolverines and Vanderbilt Commodores on June 24, 2019 at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

With Ensworth done, Father Ryan will now move on to face Lipscomb Academy in the Mid Region round. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.