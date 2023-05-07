MLB pitchers ejected, fined after national anthem standoff goes too far

A national anthem standoff between Boston Red Sox reliever Kutter Crawford and Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Matt Strahm not only resulted in an ejection, MLB has fined them as well.

There have been standoffs in the past in multiple sports, with players wanting to be the last one off the field, court or ice following the anthem.

But with MLB’s new pitch clock requirements, umpires had to eject both players after receiving a warning they would be thrown out if they didn’t go back into their respective dugouts.

Being that Crawford is on the 15-day injured list at the moment, his fine for being ejected is much higher than Strahm’s, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that he’ll be getting help from a certain teammate.

"I know there’s a guy that went to the same school as him that’s probably going to take care of that," he said.

Chris Sale and Crawford both attended Florida Gulf Coast University, so that’s where the help could be coming.

Strahm, who used to be teammates with Crawford and the rest of the Red Sox, explained the situation to WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

"Zero of it was planned," he said. "Just, anthem was over, and I looked across, and Kutter kind of gave me a grin, and I knew exactly what that grin meant, so [I] just stood there.

"If you know me, you know competition is everything to me, so kind of felt like I was being called out right there. Looking back on it, probably not the wisest decision I’ve made in my big-league career."

It is unknown how much Crawford and Strahm were fined.