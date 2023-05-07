Expand / Collapse search
MLB
Published

MLB pitchers ejected, fined after national anthem standoff goes too far

Crawford, Strahm used to be teammates in Boston

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
A national anthem standoff between Boston Red Sox reliever Kutter Crawford and Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Matt Strahm not only resulted in an ejection, MLB has fined them as well.

There have been standoffs in the past in multiple sports, with players wanting to be the last one off the field, court or ice following the anthem.

But with MLB’s new pitch clock requirements, umpires had to eject both players after receiving a warning they would be thrown out if they didn’t go back into their respective dugouts.

Kutter Crawford looks on field

Pitcher Kutter Crawford of the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on April 9, 2023, in Detroit. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Being that Crawford is on the 15-day injured list at the moment, his fine for being ejected is much higher than Strahm’s, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that he’ll be getting help from a certain teammate.

"I know there’s a guy that went to the same school as him that’s probably going to take care of that," he said.

Chris Sale and Crawford both attended Florida Gulf Coast University, so that’s where the help could be coming.

Strahm, who used to be teammates with Crawford and the rest of the Red Sox, explained the situation to WEEI’s Rob Bradford.

Matt Strahm pitches

Matt Strahm of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

"Zero of it was planned," he said. "Just, anthem was over, and I looked across, and Kutter kind of gave me a grin, and I knew exactly what that grin meant, so [I] just stood there.

"If you know me, you know competition is everything to me, so kind of felt like I was being called out right there. Looking back on it, probably not the wisest decision I’ve made in my big-league career."

Matt Strahm with head down on field

Matt Strahm of the Philadelphia Phillies walks back to the dugout during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 2, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

It is unknown how much Crawford and Strahm were fined.

