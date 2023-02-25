Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Volunteers
Published

Tennessee head baseball coach suspended for weekend series due to ‘violation in the program’

The Volunteers are the No. 3 college baseball team in the country

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The third-ranked college baseball team in the country has suspended its head coach for its weekend series due to a "violation in the program." 

Tennessee announced the suspension of Tony Vitello on Friday prior to the start of a three-game series against the Dayton Flyers

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello reacts to a call during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against LSU, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Volunteers last year set a program record for wins and won SEC regular-season and tournament titles for the first time since 1995. 

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello reacts to a call during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against LSU, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. The Volunteers last year set a program record for wins and won SEC regular-season and tournament titles for the first time since 1995.  (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

"The University and Coach Vitello are working collaboratively with the NCAA to address a violation in the program," Tennessee athletics said in a statement. "Coach Vitello will be suspended for this weekend's series, with Josh Elander serving as acting head coach, and we will provide an update on Monday." 

Tennessee Volunteers baseball coach Tony Vitello on the sidelines at Neyland Stadium during the game against the Florida Gators on September 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. 

Tennessee Volunteers baseball coach Tony Vitello on the sidelines at Neyland Stadium during the game against the Florida Gators on September 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33.  (Donald Page/Getty Images)

"Coach Vitello has acknowledged his mistake and accepted full responsibility. We appreciate his cooperation in the process and his dedication to do right by the student-athletes in the Tennessee baseball program. NCAA bylaws prohibit additional comment or details. The University will continue to emphasize-to all staff-the imperative of leading with honesty and integrity."

The suspension is not an NCAA suspension, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel.

While Tennessee did not go into specifics on the suspension, it comes as shortstop Maui Ahuna has yet to be cleared to play after transferring from Kansas last June.

Ahuna, a first-team all-Big 12 player in 2022, has not appeared in Tennessee’s first six games. 

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello, left, talks with pitcher Kirby Connell before an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Notre Dame, June 11, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee suspended Vitello, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, for the Volunteers' weekend series with Dayton while university officials, Vitello and the NCAA handle a violation in the program. 

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello, left, talks with pitcher Kirby Connell before an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Notre Dame, June 11, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee suspended Vitello, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, for the Volunteers' weekend series with Dayton while university officials, Vitello and the NCAA handle a violation in the program.  (AP Photo/Randy Sartin.)

"I know professionals from different entities are working on it, which makes me feel as good as I can and, hopefully, him as good as he can about it," Vitello said Tuesday, according to Knox News. "People that are way more professional than me and a lot of people that are looking out for the kid’s sole interest. Hopefully, an update soon but I don’t have something specific now." 

The Vols moved to 4-2 on Friday, defeating Dayton 12-2 on their home field. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.