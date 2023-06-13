Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Volunteers
Published

Tennessee beats Southern Miss to clinch final spot in College World Series

Tennessee beat Southern Miss 5-0

Associated Press
Drew Beam struck out seven in six innings, Zane Denton hit a three-run blast in the fifth and Tennessee beat Southern Miss 5-0 on Monday night to clinch the final spot in the College World Series.

Drew Beam throws pitch

Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam throws during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Southern Mississippi, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss.  (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Tennessee (43-20) advances to Omaha for the second time under coach Tony Vitello. The Vols will face LSU on Saturday.

Beam got the start after a four-hour rain delay. He left in the seventh after allowing back-to-back hits, but Chase Burns ended the threat with consecutive strikeouts. Burns secured his second save of the season after striking out four in 2 2/3 innings.

Zane Denton dives into third

Tennessees Zane Denton, right, slides safely into third base during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Southern Mississippi, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss.  (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Maui Ahuna capped the scoring in the seventh with a solo home run.

It was Denton’s second three-run homer of the NCAA Tournament. He helped Tennessee reach the super regionals for the third consecutive year with a go-ahead blast in the ninth against Clemson.

Danny Lynch throws to first

Southern Mississippi infielder Danny Lynch (26) throws a ball hit by Tennessees Christian Moore, left, toward first base but does not get Moore out during the second inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Monday, June 12, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss.  (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Southern Miss (46-20) was attempting to extend the career of long-time coach Scott Berry, who is retiring with a school-record 528 wins.