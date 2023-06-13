Expand / Collapse search
Stanford Cardinal
Stanford capitalizes on Texas blunder to advance to College World Series

Stanford's Drew Bowser hit the fly ball that caused the chaotic end

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Stanford Cardinal advanced to its third consecutive College World Series on Monday night after a dramatic win over the Texas Longhorns.

Cardinal infielder Drew Bowser was at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with Alberto Rios on base. Bowser hit a long fly ball that appeared to be a routine play for Longhorns outfielder Dylan Campbell to make. However, Campbell and the rest of the team seemed to lose the ball in the lights.

Dylan Bowser celebrates

Cardinal's Drew Bowser celebrates with teammates after hitting a single to score the winning run against Texas in Stanford, California, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Rios came around to score and Stanford would pick up the victory.

Bowser also hit a home run in the second inning to make it a 2-0 game before the Longhorns came charging back in the fourth inning. He finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk.

Campbell tied the game in the top of the eighth with an RBI single and made an incredible play in the bottom of the eighth when he caught a fly ball and threw out a runner trying for third base. He finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and a strikeout.

Texas players hug

Texas' Jared Thomas and Mitchell Daly, right, hug after a 7-6 loss to Stanford in the NCAA tournament game, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Stanford used six pitchers in the game after Quinn Mathews tossed 156 pitches on Sunday night to keep the Cardinal alive in the Super Regionals. Joey Dixon picked up the win after an inning of work and two strikeouts.

Stanford has now won 14 consecutive postseason elimination games at Sunken Diamond, according to the school.

Alberto Rios holds the ticket

Stanford's Alberto Rios celebrates as he holds up a giant ticket for the College World Series after a 7-6 victory over Texas, Monday, June 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Cardinal will play Wake Forest on Saturday to start the College World Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.