Teenage MLB prospect Frank Cairone hospitalized after car crash

Top Milwaukee Brewers prospect Frank Cairone was hospitalized after being involved in a serious car accident near his New Jersey home on Friday, the team announced.

"Frank is currently being cared for at a hospital in New Jersey with the support of his family," read a statement from the team, via MLB.com. "The Brewers’ thoughts and prayers are with Frank and his family during his difficult time."

The left-handed pitcher turned 18 this past September. He was drafted out of Delsea Regional High School in Franklinville, N.J. at No. 68 overall in the 2025 Draft.

News of the Brewers' young prospect's accident came shortly after the team announced it was not in contact with several players in Venezuela after U.S. military strikes in the country and the capture of its President Nicolás Maduro.

MLB TEAM UNAWARE OF STATUS OF PLAYERS IN VENEZUELA AFTER US MILITARY STRIKES

Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold revealed the team is unaware of the status of the players in a statement Saturday.

"We don’t have much info at the moment but are trying to follow up," Arnold said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We know the airports have been shut down but not much beyond that."

The team's players in Venezuela include star outfielder Jackson Chourio, infielder Andruw Monasterio and catcher Jeferson Quero, according to the outlet.