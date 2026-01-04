Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Milwaukee Brewers

Teenage MLB prospect Frank Cairone hospitalized after car crash

The left-handed pitcher only just turned 18 this past September

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top Milwaukee Brewers prospect Frank Cairone was hospitalized after being involved in a serious car accident near his New Jersey home on Friday, the team announced.

"Frank is currently being cared for at a hospital in New Jersey with the support of his family," read a statement from the team, via MLB.com. "The Brewers’ thoughts and prayers are with Frank and his family during his difficult time."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Frank Cairone

Pitcher Frank Cairone (left) with Green Valley High School (NV) infielder Caden Kirby during the MLB Draft Combine high school baseball game at Chase Field.  (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The left-handed pitcher turned 18 this past September. He was drafted out of Delsea Regional High School in Franklinville, N.J. at No. 68 overall in the 2025 Draft. 

News of the Brewers' young prospect's accident came shortly after the team announced it was not in contact with several players in Venezuela after U.S. military strikes in the country and the capture of its President Nicolás Maduro. 

MLB TEAM UNAWARE OF STATUS OF PLAYERS IN VENEZUELA AFTER US MILITARY STRIKES

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) is seen before the fifth inning of an MLB game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Toronto Blue Jays on August 31, 2025, at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON.  (Mathew Tsang/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold revealed the team is unaware of the status of the players in a statement Saturday.  

"We don’t have much info at the moment but are trying to follow up," Arnold said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We know the airports have been shut down but not much beyond that."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Frank Cairone

Pitcher Frank Cairone during the MLB Draft Combine high school baseball game at Chase Field.  (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The team's players in Venezuela include star outfielder Jackson Chourio, infielder Andruw Monasterio and catcher Jeferson Quero, according to the outlet.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.
 

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue