Ted Thompson, Packers Super Bowl-winning general manager, dead at 68

Ted Thompson, the former Super Bowl-winning general manager of the Green Bay Packers, died on Thursday at the age of 68, the team announced.

The Packers stated that Thompson died on Wednesday night at his home in Atlanta, Texas, after they were contacted by a member of his family. In May of 2019, Thompson was diagnosed with an autonomic nerve disorder.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Thompson was Green Bay’s general manager from 2005-17. He drafted the team’s current MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and pieced together 49 of the 53 players on the Packers’ Super Bowl team in 2010. With Thompson as general manager, the Packers made eight consecutive playoff appearances from 2009-16, including the Super Bowl season in 2010.

"I’m really thankful for Ted," Rodgers said in a statement. "The fact that I was his first draft pick will always link us together. I always appreciated his steady hand and the conversations that we would have. He always made things pretty clear about what he expected from the team and what he expected from me.

TERRY BRADSHAW OFFERING UP $500,000 AND A NEW FORD F-150 TRUCK IN SUNDAY'S FOX BET SUPER 6

"He always preached to put the team first, to not be a distraction, to be a good teammate, to be a good professional, and I always appreciated those comments. He would always start the season and address the team for a few minutes and he would always finish with, ‘Godspeed.’

Rodgers continued: "As he passes on, I want to thank him for what he meant to myself, the team, and the organization, and wish him Godspeed."

AARON RODGERS' FUTURE A 'BEAUTIFUL MYSTERY' AS PACKERS PREPARE FOR NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Thompson was a part of the team’s front office for more than two decades, and he was the director of pro personnel when Brett Favre led the Packers to a Super Bowl title in 1996.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Ted lived a life of true Christian humility in a world where it’s more common to proclaim one’s own greatness," Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "Those who knew him well admired his brilliance as a scout and his extraordinary ability to find players of good character. He was slyly funny and a loyal and true friend."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.