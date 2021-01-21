Aaron Rodgers' future a 'beautiful mystery' as Packers prepare for NFC Championship

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is an underlying storyline heading into the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Rodgers’ play during the 2020 season shut out any noise about Jordan Love taking over as the starting quarterback of the future, as the 37-year-old looked like he could play for about 20 more years. Rodgers is under contract for the 2021 season with a potential out before 2022, according to Spotrac.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Packers quarterback addressed getting to play in the conference title game for the second straight season and his future Wednesday.

"I'm always just trying to stay present, especially this year as much as anything, and enjoy the moments," Rodgers said, via ESPN.

"I hope there's more opportunities, but I don't know. I mean, I really don't. That stuff is out of my control. My future is a beautiful mystery I think. The present is such a gift to be able to stay in the moment and to have gratitude for being in this situation again, and being with the guys and having fans in our stadium and maybe snow in an NFC Championship Game. I'm going to enjoy these moments for sure, and just not worry about what happens down the line."

QUARTERBACK BATTLE OF THE AGES AS RODGERS, BRADY MEET FOR NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

He added: "I'm thankful for the opportunity again to be leading these guys, to have played the way I want to play, to be called upon for a greater leadership role. Those things are really, really important to me. But all that other stuff ... is stuff that I'm just not going to focus on. Because to me it is a beautiful mystery what happens down the line, but there'll be a time when we meet that future, and right now I'm just going to enjoy the present."

Rodgers said there's no more pressure than usual entering the game.

The MVP candidate looked like his normal self in Green Bay’s win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. He was 23-for-36 with 296 passing yards. He had three total touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, in the win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Packers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship on Sunday.