Team USA's Steph Curry, Steve Kerr back Harris for president at Olympics

Team USA men’s basketball star Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr backed Vice President Kamala Harris for president while talking to reporters on Thursday.

President Biden announced Sunday he was withdrawing from his re-election campaign and endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president. Biden’s decision came after weeks of upheaval from top Democrats and donors following his disastrous debate with former President Trump.

Curry and Kerr, who are with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA, made their comments days before the team begins its Olympics matchups.

"Vice President Harris is primed to bring her energy to this campaign and hopefully she’s on the ticket winning the election but it’s a big deal to say the least," Curry said, via ESPN. "She represents the Bay Area. She’s been a big supporter of us, so, I want to give that energy right back to her.

"Just excited on, obviously we’re representing our country, this is a monumental next couple months for our country and the direction that we’re heading. Hopefully, this is a great way to do our part and continue to unifying the country. Sports brings a lot of people together. For her in this moment, knowing what’s ahead, it’s all about positive energy and optimism knowing how divided our country is right now."

Kerr added his voice to the mix.

"Kamala Harris is a great candidate and I will support her," he said, via Andscape.

Harris visited the USA Basketball team before it embarked on its Olympics journey.

"Truly, you all represent the best of the best," Harris told the players. "And being Team USA, it is about representing our nation. You are, as you are every day on and off the court, ambassadors for who we are as a country. You represent leaders in every walk of life. And for you to go to Paris and bring back that gold is just another example of your excellence, your teamwork, your compassion and your commitment."

