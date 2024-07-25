Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Team USA's Steph Curry, Steve Kerr back Harris for president at Olympics

Harris visited the Olympic team before their journey to Paris

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Is Team USA a lock to blow out every opponent and win gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics? | Undisputed Video

Is Team USA a lock to blow out every opponent and win gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics? | Undisputed

Skip Bayless discusses whether Team USA is a lock to blow out every international opponent and win gold at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Team USA men’s basketball star Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr backed Vice President Kamala Harris for president while talking to reporters on Thursday.

President Biden announced Sunday he was withdrawing from his re-election campaign and endorsed Harris as the Democratic Party’s nominee for president. Biden’s decision came after weeks of upheaval from top Democrats and donors following his disastrous debate with former President Trump.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stephen Curry chuckles

Stephen Curry jokes with team members as the U.S. men's team practiced before the start of the basketball competition at the Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Curry and Kerr, who are with the Golden State Warriors in the NBA, made their comments days before the team begins its Olympics matchups.

"Vice President Harris is primed to bring her energy to this campaign and hopefully she’s on the ticket winning the election but it’s a big deal to say the least," Curry said, via ESPN. "She represents the Bay Area. She’s been a big supporter of us, so, I want to give that energy right back to her.

"Just excited on, obviously we’re representing our country, this is a monumental next couple months for our country and the direction that we’re heading. Hopefully, this is a great way to do our part and continue to unifying the country. Sports brings a lot of people together. For her in this moment, knowing what’s ahead, it’s all about positive energy and optimism knowing how divided our country is right now."

EIFFEL TOWER BEACH VOLLEYBALL VENUE LEAVES OLYMPIANS IN AWE: 'BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE'

Steve Kerr talks to his assistants

U.S. head coach Steve Kerr speaks to assistants during an exhibition game between the United States and Germany at the O2 Arena in London, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Kerr added his voice to the mix.

"Kamala Harris is a great candidate and I will support her," he said, via Andscape.

Harris visited the USA Basketball team before it embarked on its Olympics journey.

Kamala Harrs in July 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris is introduced during the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority's Grand Boulé, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Truly, you all represent the best of the best," Harris told the players. "And being Team USA, it is about representing our nation. You are, as you are every day on and off the court, ambassadors for who we are as a country. You represent leaders in every walk of life. And for you to go to Paris and bring back that gold is just another example of your excellence, your teamwork, your compassion and your commitment."

Fox News’ Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.