Eiffel Tower beach volleyball venue leaves Olympians in awe: 'Best seat in the house'

The Paris Olympics’ men’s and women’s volleyball matches will take place underneath the Eiffel Tower over the next few days and the training sessions have left players in awe.

The stadium will seat 12,000 spectators and is going to be the centerpiece of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. The venue was put together in a park that once served as the training grounds for Napoleon Bonaparte.

French beach volleyball competitors Lézana Placette and Alexia Richard, and Italian beach volleyball player Adrian Carambula have all been amazed.

"Whenever I get a bit nervous, I’ll just turn my head and look at the Eiffel Tower. That should help remind me what I play for," Placette said.

"I got goosebumps stepping into the court and imagining the French fans cheering," Richard said.

"We’ve got the best seat in the house. I don’t know who made the call for setting us here, but I really appreciate it."

Dutch men’s beach volleyball player Yorick de Groot took some extra time to capture the moment. He was seen taking photos, selfies and videos while in the sand.

"I have to show this to my people at home, to make sure that they believe me. This is a memory that I will never forget," de Groot said.

Beach volleyball was introduced on a trial run in 1992 in Barcelona, Spain. Medals were earned in 1996 in Atlanta. The Americans have won the most gold medals in the men’s division (3) and women’s division (4).

Competition at the 2024 Olympics begins Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.