Olympics

Eiffel Tower beach volleyball venue leaves Olympians in awe: 'Best seat in the house'

Beach volleyball will take place in front of the Eiffel Tower

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 24

The Paris Olympics’ men’s and women’s volleyball matches will take place underneath the Eiffel Tower over the next few days and the training sessions have left players in awe.

The stadium will seat 12,000 spectators and is going to be the centerpiece of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics. The venue was put together in a park that once served as the training grounds for Napoleon Bonaparte.

A look at the volleyball menu

The empty spectator's seats are seen during a practice session at Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris on July 24, 2024 ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Beach volleyball player holds the ball

A detailed view of a beach volleyball under the arm of a competitor during a beach volleyball training session on Day 1 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Eiffel Tower Stadium on July 25, 2024 in Paris. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

French beach volleyball competitors Lézana Placette and Alexia Richard, and Italian beach volleyball player Adrian Carambula have all been amazed.

"Whenever I get a bit nervous, I’ll just turn my head and look at the Eiffel Tower. That should help remind me what I play for," Placette said.

"I got goosebumps stepping into the court and imagining the French fans cheering," Richard said.

"We’ve got the best seat in the house. I don’t know who made the call for setting us here, but I really appreciate it."

Beach volleyball practice

Athletes play at the Tour Eiffel stadium that will host beach volleyball on the Champs-de-Mars at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Wednesday, July 24 2024. (Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)

Dutch men’s beach volleyball player Yorick de Groot took some extra time to capture the moment. He was seen taking photos, selfies and videos while in the sand.

"I have to show this to my people at home, to make sure that they believe me. This is a memory that I will never forget," de Groot said.

Beach volleyball was introduced on a trial run in 1992 in Barcelona, Spain. Medals were earned in 1996 in Atlanta. The Americans have won the most gold medals in the men’s division (3) and women’s division (4).

Germany practices

A general view of Team Germany during a beach volleyball training session on Day 1 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Eiffel Tower Stadium on July 25, 2024 in Paris. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Competition at the 2024 Olympics begins Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

