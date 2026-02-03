Team USA names flag bearers for 2026 Winter Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Team USA revealed that speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca were selected as the flag bearers for the opening ceremony at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

Jackson was the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Olympics when she achieved the feat at the 2022 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Del Duca is a sergeant in the U.S. Army who is making an appearance in his second Olympics.

"Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honor," Jackson said in a statement. "It’s a moment that reflects far more than one individual — it represents my family, my teammates, my hometown, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport. The Olympics remind us of the power of sport to connect and inspire, and I’m proud to carry that forward on the Olympic stage."

Jackson will be competing in the 500-meter event with Sarah Warren and the 1,000-meter race with Brittany Bowe.

Del Duca said he was surprised to get the nod as the flag bearer.

"It means a lot. It really does. It means a lot," he said. "It would be cool anywhere, but the fact that it’s in Italy, I think our family is just that much more excited. My grandparents are no longer around, but they always rooted for Italy and the U.S. And they said the perfect day would be the Italians and the Americans tying for gold. So, yes, this is cool. It’s a cool opportunity."

Del Duca was fourth in the two- and four-man at last season’s world championships in New York. He finished 13th in both races in his Olympic debut four years ago.

The Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony will begin on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.