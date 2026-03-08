Expand / Collapse search
UTEP Miners

Jacksonville State basketball players get into heated clash with fan after win over UTEP

The incident occurred after Jacksonville State's buzzer-beater

Jacksonville State Gamecocks men’s basketball players were seen in a heated confrontation with a UTEP fan following the end of their final regular-season game on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at the end of handshakes between the Gamecocks and Miners players. The game itself came down to the wire with Jacksonville State defeating their Conference USA opponent as Mostapha El Moutaouakkil hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the win.

The CUSA logo on the floor

Conference USA logo shown on the floor before a college basketball game between the Liberty Flames and Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Liberty Arena on Feb. 27, 2025 in Lynchburg, Virginia.  (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The ESPN broadcast showed one fan in a white UTEP sweater pointing and yelling at Gamecocks players. Jacksonville State guard Jaye Nash was seen confronting the fan with benches and chairs in between the two men. Another woman also got involved in the shouting.

Somehow, the incident escalated even further with the fan picking up a chair in his one arm. Jacksonville State basketball personnel were trying to calm the situation down. UTEP players stepped in trying to get security down to the floor.

Conference USA is looking into the incident.

"We are reviewing the incident in conjunction with both [athletic directors], but we do not have a statement at this time," a league spokesman told ESPN.

UTEP athletic director Jim Senter said the school would "review the video" when they grab it. Jacksonville State said it would "defer" comment to Conference USA.

It’s unclear what sparked the incident. ESPN broadcasters said during the game some fans should have been kicked out of the gym long before the fracas erupted.

The Conference USA men’s basketball tournament begins Tuesday.

