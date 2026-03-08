Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Eileen Gu serves as grand marshal for Chinese New Year parade in San Francisco

Gu is a three-time gold medalist

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Clay Travis decries Eileen Gu’s decision to compete for China instead of US at Olympics Video

OutKick founder Clay Travis discusses American-born figure skater Alysa Liu’s gold medal victory and the debate over skier Eileen Gu’s decision to compete for China on ‘Fox News Live.’

Eileen Gu, the American-born Olympic skier who chose to represent Team China at the Winter Games, was honored at Chinese New Year celebrations in San Francisco on Saturday.

Gu was the grand marshal for the parade and expressed in an interview before the festivities what the honor meant to her.

"This is a special thing to be Grand Marshal, and be part of it," she told KGO-TV.

Eileen Gu waves to the crowd

Olympic gold medalist and grand marhsal Eileen Gu waves during the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco, Saturday, March 7, 2026.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Gu recalled attending the parade with her family when she was younger and the times her mother and grandmother would cook in the kitchen.

The three-time gold medalist told the station she was focusing on making a bigger impact around the world.

"My biggest goal has always been making the greatest amount of positive impact on the global stage that I possibly can," she said. "At this moment in time, that takes the form of sport, fashion, and education."

Gu came under fire during the Olympics, receiving criticism for bucking the chance of competing for Team USA and representing the nation she was born in.

She reflected on the decision last week.

"I gave my first speech on women in sports and title IX when I was 11 years old. I talked about being the only girl on my ski team, and, despite attending an all-girls’ school from Monday through Friday, becoming best friends with my teammates on the weekends through the common language of sport," Gu wrote on Instagram.

Eileen Gu revels with San Francisco residents

Eileen Gu waves at the crowd during the Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco, Saturday, March 7, 2026.  (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Gu went on to express gratitude for the one season in which she did compete for the U.S.

"When I was 15, I announced my decision to compete for China. At the time, I had spent one season on the US team, and had been lucky enough to meet my heroes in person. I am forever grateful for that season, and continue to maintain a close relationship with the team. I had spent every summer in China since I was 8 setting up summer camps on trampoline and dry slope for kids and adults, ranging from 7 to 47 years old, so I knew the industry was tiny. I felt like I knew everyone," she added. 

"Skiing for Team China meant the opportunity to uplift others through the universal culture of sport, and to introduce freeskiing to hundreds of millions of people who had never heard of it, especially with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics around the corner."

Gu's statement concluded by acknowledging that certain people "don't understand" her decision to compete for China over the U.S., while insisting the choice maximized the impact she would have. 

"I can look back now, at 22, and tell 12 year old Eileen that there are now terrain parks full of little girls, who will never doubt their place in the sport. I can tell 15 year old me that there are now millions of girls who have started skiing since then, in China and worldwide," Gu wrote.

Eileen Gu holds up the gold medal

Gold medalist Ailing Eileen Gu of the People's Republic of China celebrates during medal ceremony for the women's skiing halfpipe during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park on Feb. 22, 2026. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

"A lot of people won’t understand or believe that I made a decision to create the greatest amount of positive impact on the world stage that I could, at this age, given my interests and passions. Three golds and six medals later, I can confidently say was once a dream is now a reality."

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

