TE Rob Gronkowski's agent says Patriots star cleared to make season debut Sunday against Jets

Rob Gronkowski's agent says the New England Patriots' star tight end has been cleared to make his season debut Sunday.

Drew Rosenhaus says Gronkowski has been cleared by all his doctors to play against the New York Jets (3-3).

The two-time Pro Bowler missed the first six games after offseason surgery on his back and broken left forearm but participated in every practice since the season began.

Asked at his morning news conference about reports that Gronkowski had been cleared to play, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said the team would list the injuries later in the day as it always does.

Gronkowski's return would give the Patriots (5-1) a boost for their struggling offense. They're 14th in yards gained after leading the NFL last season.

