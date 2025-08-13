Expand / Collapse search
St. Louis Cardinals

Taylor Swift's album announcement coincides with bizarre Cardinals winning streak

Swift announced a new album this week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The St. Louis Cardinals may want to see if Taylor Swift can pump out 162 albums.

The pop superstar announced earlier this week, in teasing her appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast, that she will be releasing a 12th studio album.

Well, Swift has played into a wild winning stream for the Red Birds.

Taylor Swift and the Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals may have Taylor Swift to thank for several of their wins. (IMAGN)

The Cards have played on the same day Swift has announced an upcoming album eight times - and they are 8-0 in all of those games, according to The Athletic, citing the Cardinals' media relations team.

The first coincidence came back on July 20, 2010, when Swift announced she would be releasing "Speak Now," her third album that included hits like "Mine," "Dear John" and "The Story of Us."

There were then six more occurrences of an album announcement and a Cardinals game up until this week.

This is where things do get interesting, though. 

Swift made the announcement on Tuesday morning at 12:12 a.m. ET. The Cardinals, however, were in the central time zone facing the Colorado Rockies. So, on a geographical technicality, the winning streak improved to eight straight. It was a 3-2 win for St. Louis, with the last out being recorded two hours before the announcement.

Cardinals win

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, #33, celebrates with manager Oliver Marmol, #37, after the Cardinals defeated the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium. (Jeff Curry/Imagn Images)

The Cardinals did lose to the Rockies on Aug. 12 (in all American time zones), 3-0.

Swift's album will be titled "The Life of a Showgirl."

Surely, the album will be discussed in depth when the "New Heights" episode featuring Swift, along with co-host Jason Kelce, comes out at 7 p.m. ET.

The Kelce brothers gave fans a hint earlier Monday morning after posting their podcast would return from hiatus early for a "VERY" special guest. Only the guest's silhouette was shown at the time, but fans immediately guessed, correctly, it was Swift.

Swift's appearance on "New Heights" will mark the first time the pop star has given an interview since she was named Time's Person of the Year in 2023 and following the completion of her "Eras Tour."

Taylor Swift onstage

Taylor Swift announced a new album this week. (Getty Images)

The Cardinals are 60-59 this year in games played on days Swift does not announce an album.

