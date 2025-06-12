Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take in Panthers-Oilers Stanley Cup final

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took a trip to Sunrise, Florida, on Thursday night to see the Florida Panthers take on the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final.

The TNT broadcast briefly showed the couple chatting as the Panthers were on a 5-on-3 power play. Florida star Matthew Tkachuk netted the first goal of the game, sending the fans in the Amerant Bank Arena into a frenzy.

Kelce wore all red, wearing a white and red cap, while Swift had a beige outfit and her hair in a braid. Moments later, the couple, along with everyone else in the building, were treated to a second goal. And again, it was off the stick of Tkachuk.

The Kansas City Chiefs star and the pop star have been known to take in major sporting events in the past. The two were spotted at the American League Championship Series in New York between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians in October.

The two have occasionally been spotted as Kelce preps for another season with the Chiefs.

Swift received a huge win recently. She gained control of her master recordings and now owns all of her music videos, concert films, album art, photography, unreleased songs and her entire life’s work.

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me – so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four of my albums, calling them Taylor’s Version," she said in a letter posted to her website.

Before the first period was over, the Panthers scored once more.

Florida took a 3-0 lead into the locker room at the first intermission.