MLB Postseason

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attend Yankees playoff game in New York

Kelce has been on a bye week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 14

Taylor Swift entering Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce usually brings a ton of fanfare before, during and after the Kansas City Chiefs play.

But on Monday night, as the couple descended upon Yankee Stadium to watch the New York Yankees take on Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the fanfare was a bit muted.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the Bronx

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watch game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Oct 14, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's appearance at Yankee Stadium was a bit muted. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

MLB.com first reported they would be in the building for the game. But the cameras weren’t there to follow them around. They were seated in a suite with a friend and mostly by themselves as they took in the windy fall night in the Bronx.

Kelce, who is from the Cleveland area and would presumably be cheering for the Guardians, didn’t have any jersey on him unlike Patrick Mahomes who wore a Kansas City Royals jersey as he watched them take on the Yankees in the American League Division Series.

Swift was also in heavy coat, also not showing fandom to any team in particular.

Chilly October nights, however, do call for baseball and there’s nothing like playoff baseball in the Bronx or anywhere else.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, cheer as they watch play between Jannik Sinner, of Italy, and Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Kelce has been on a bye week and will likely have one more night with Swift before he heads back to Kansas City to prepare for the Chiefs’ Week 7 matchup on the road against the San Francisco 49eres – a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift only has so much time left before the Eras Tour begins again. She will be in Miami starting Friday as the next dates begin.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.