Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attend Yankees playoff game in New York

Taylor Swift entering Arrowhead Stadium to watch Travis Kelce usually brings a ton of fanfare before, during and after the Kansas City Chiefs play.

But on Monday night, as the couple descended upon Yankee Stadium to watch the New York Yankees take on Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the fanfare was a bit muted.

MLB.com first reported they would be in the building for the game. But the cameras weren’t there to follow them around. They were seated in a suite with a friend and mostly by themselves as they took in the windy fall night in the Bronx.

Kelce, who is from the Cleveland area and would presumably be cheering for the Guardians, didn’t have any jersey on him unlike Patrick Mahomes who wore a Kansas City Royals jersey as he watched them take on the Yankees in the American League Division Series.

Swift was also in heavy coat, also not showing fandom to any team in particular.

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR ERIC ADAMS ROASTED FOR WEARING BOTH YANKEES, METS LOGOS ON HAT

Chilly October nights, however, do call for baseball and there’s nothing like playoff baseball in the Bronx or anywhere else.

Kelce has been on a bye week and will likely have one more night with Swift before he heads back to Kansas City to prepare for the Chiefs’ Week 7 matchup on the road against the San Francisco 49eres – a rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.

Swift only has so much time left before the Eras Tour begins again. She will be in Miami starting Friday as the next dates begin.