Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift to likely miss Travis Kelce's Chiefs game this Sunday as 'Eras Tour' nears return: reports

Swift has been on a months-long break from her world tour

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Taylor Swift has appeared at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games this season, where the music star has been seen cheering on All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. 

The Chiefs are traveling to Denver this weekend for matchup against the Broncos, but Swift is not expected to make the trip, according to multiple reports. She has been on break from her "The Eras Tour" for the past few months, but she will kick off the next leg of the world tour on November 9 in Argentina. 

Taylor Swift makes a thumbs up in the Chiefs suite next to Donna Kelce

Taylor Swift was seated in Travis Kelces suite along with his mother, Donna (L). (Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Swift will likely take some time for meetings and rehearsals as she prepares to go back on tour.

Her most recent shows happened in early August when she played six nights in Inglewood, California. She will return to the U.S. in October 2024 with shows in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.

PATRICK MAHOMES WANTS TO 'ONE-UP' TAYLOR SWIFT AND HIS WIFE'S HANDSHAKE WITH TRAVIS KELCE

Elsewhere, Kelce and was spotted in a luxury box at the Texas Rangers home ballpark on Friday night for Game 1 of the World Series. Swift did not appear to be at the game with him, but cameras captured Kelce dancing to Swift's song "Shake It Off."

Earlier this month, Swift and the Chiefs tight end also made separate, surprise appearances on the season premiere of "Saturday Night Live." 

The possible romance has brought increased attention to Kelce, which may have prompted the NFL star to seek out a more private home. 

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift holding hands

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, October 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kelce's current home is not gated, but according to the Kansas City Business Journal, he is purchasing a $6 million mansion that is much less accessible to the public. The home is located in a gated community in Leawood, Kansas, which is about 15 miles from Arrowhead Stadium. 

Swift has three shows scheduled February 7–10 in Tokyo, Japan. The Super Bowl is set for February 11 in Las Vegas.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.