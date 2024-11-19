Taylor Swift fans attack Bills player's wife for bragging about beating Chiefs, mocking singer

Taylor Swift fans set their sights on the wife of Buffalo Bills player Baylon Spector for some trash talk over Sunday's big game.

After the Bills gave Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss of the season on Sunday, Ryleigh Spector took the opportunity to boast. The linebacker's wife made a post on social media celebrating the Chiefs' victory while taking a shot at Swift.

"9-2! Never a Swiftie," she wrote on her Instagram Stories over a photo of her at the game.

The brag quickly caught the attention of Swift fans across social media, who rushed to attack Spector while defending Swift.

"And the jealousy always shows up," one user wrote.

Another user even went out of her way to psycho-analyze Ryleigh and make comparisons to a high school girl.

"She obviously has a very low self-esteem to go out of her way to put down Taylor Swift. When I read all this crap I think I’m back in high school. I wonder why our country is so screwed up. We have a hard time treating people with kindness very sad to see," the user wrote.

Another user said the linebacker's wife should be embarrassed.

"Really? So unnecessary and immature. You would think women would support someone who has brought so many other women and children for that matter back to loving the sport. Shows their true character. They should be embarrassed," the user wrote.

Meanwhile, one user attacked Ryleigh and others who have mocked Swift, while also expressing frustration over the idea that Swift fans would be characterized by the attacks in defense of their pop idol.

"What a (add expletive here). Honestly this kind of crap creates mean behavior — then people blame the Swifties. This is crap FROM crap," the user wrote.

Spector is only the latest current or former partner of an NFL player to be attacked by Swift fans. Just before the season started, fans attacked one of Swift's friends and the wife of Kelce's teammate.

Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and is pregnant with their third child, was attacked by Swift fans in August just for liking a post on Donald Trump's Instagram account.

HOW JOHNNY MANZIEL WAS ALMOST DRAFTED BY THE CHIEFS, CHANING THE COURSE OF HISTORY

Brittany was linked to other showings of support for Trump, and Swift made headlines for not sitting in the same suites at Chiefs games ahead of the election earlier in the season. It made Mahomes a frequent target of Swift fans, as the wife and mother made multiple social media responses to the hate comments she was getting, and even had to seek advice from her husband on dealing with the attention, she said on the "Whoop" podcast Aug. 28.

"Having him to help me get through it has helped a lot because he is very good at managing those things and blocking people out and doing all that type of stuff," she said. "Having him beside me and kind of guiding me, coaching me through it has helped a ton. I think that’s kind of gotten to where we are at now.

"I think the main thing he always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,’" she said. "And so I think social media used to get me a lot, and now it’s just like, honestly, I don’t give a f--- about what people have to say about me anymore."

Swift fans also attacked Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole and WNBA star Angel Reese after Reese hosted Nicole in a podcast episode in early October.

Nicole went into detail about her romantic relationship with Kelce and its aftermath.

"We’ve seen each other in public spaces before, but it’s – I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation that there’s just no room really for us to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy," Nicole said of Kelce and his new relationship with Swift.

Nicole also claimed she has received hate since Kelce began to date Swift.

"I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos doesn’t impact me," Nicole said. "It does, even to this day. You can go to my most recent post, and it will be people debating each other why I am worthless, and I’ll never be a talented person and I have no career."

The comments ignited a controversy on social media, with some defending Nicole and sympathizing with her. The criticism against Reese for hosting Kelce's ex prompted a response from the Sky rookie days later.

"Hating pays too," Reese wrote in a post on X with emoji of painting toenails.

Now, Spector has joined the Swift army rogues gallery. With a potential playoff matchup between the two teams once January comes around, it could be just the beginning of Spector's reputation among the singer's fan base.