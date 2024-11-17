Josh Allen, Bills hand Chiefs 1st defeat in nearly a year

The Kansas City Chiefs are undefeated no more, as the Buffalo Bills delivered their first loss at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday night, 30-21.

Buffalo moves to 9-2 on the season, while the Chiefs are now 9-1, suffering their first loss since Christmas Day 2023.

The Bills knew that every Chiefs game this season had come down to the final minutes of the game, meaning "crunch time" had to see perfect execution from Josh Allen and the offense.

Allen was up for the challenge, as he delivered back-to-back touchdown drives in the Bills’ final two possessions to ice the win.

The first saw Curtis Samuel haul in a ball on a play where the Chiefs sent the house at Allen, and he ran it in untouched from 12 yards out to make it 23-14.

But Patrick Mahomes will never go away without a fight, as we’ve seen throughout his career. He responded with a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive where Noah Gray brought in his second touchdown of the game.

With 7:53 left in the fourth quarter, and the Chiefs only down by two points, Allen knew he had to kill clock and get downfield to not only score, but keep the ball out of Mahomes’ hands with a chance to take the lead late once more.

Allen dissected the Chiefs’ staunch defense, making sure to pick up key first downs to keep the chains and clock moving in the fourth quarter. A pivotal moment, though, came when Ty Johnson couldn’t pick up a first down on third-and-2 from the Kansas City 26-yard line, leaving head coach Sean McDermott with a big decision.

Does he keep the offense on the field and trust Allen picks up the first down, or kick the field goal and trust his defense can stop Mahomes from a game-winning touchdown.

McDermott opted to go with his quarterback, and it was the right move as Allen not only picked up the first down but barreled his way into the end zone for a 26-yard run that sent the Bills Mafia ballistic in the stands.

With the nine-point lead, Mahomes had just 1:14 left in the game to score twice, and he tried to force a pass to Travis Kelce on fourth-and-13. However, Terrel Bernard picked it off and stayed down on the turf to seal the win.

Looking at the stat sheet, Allen threw for an efficient 27-of-40 for 262 yards with one toucheown and one interception, while rushing for a team-high 55 yards. James Cook also added the first two touchdowns for the Bills despite having just 20 yards on nine carries.

And in a game where Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid were out for Buffalo, Khalil Shakir stepped up with eight catches for 70 yards, while Samuel had five for 58 yards.

For the Chiefs, Mahomes had three touchdown passes, his first going to Xavier Worthy, who led the way with 61 yards on just four receptions. Mahomes was 23-of-33 for 196 yards and two interceptions.

Kareem Hunt also had 60 yards on the ground on 14 carries, while Kelce had only two catches for eight yards.

