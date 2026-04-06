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New York Giants

Giants' Dexter Lawrence requests trade as contract negotiations get stagnant: reports

The 340-pound defensive tackle's contract talks reportedly haven't moved even with John Harbaugh's arrival as head coach

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence reportedly requested a trade from the team and has made clear to the organization he will not be at the team’s offseason workouts.

Lawrence has been trying to "negotiate a contract reflecting his value to the Giants" the last two years but talks have remained stagnant, ESPN reported on Monday. Discussions about a new deal reportedly haven’t moved forward even with John Harbaugh coming in as head coach.

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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence rushing against Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence plays against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 26, 2025. (Eric Hartline/Imagn Images)

The burly 340-pound defensive lineman is a three-time Pro Bowler and has been with the Giants through some rough seasons. Despite that, he’s been one of their better defensive players since the team selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft out of Clemson.

Lawrence has 30.5 sacks, 15 pass break-ups and 341 tackles in 109 career games with New York.

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New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II gesturing on field at MetLife Stadium

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II gestures during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Oct. 9, 2025. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

Last season, Lawrence played in all 17 games for the first time in his career. He had an interception to go along with 31 tackles and a half-sack.

The 28-year-old player signed a four-year contract extension with the Giants in 2023, reportedly worth $87.5 million. He has two years left on his current deal. He would be paid $18.5 million in 2026 and $15.5 million if a new deal isn’t negotiated.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II returning an interception at MetLife Stadium

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II returns an interception during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sept. 28, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

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It’s unclear what team would be interested in trading for Lawrence. But with the NFL Draft around the corner, New York would likely expect at least two picks from any team trading for Lawrence.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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