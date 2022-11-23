Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Super Bowl champ calls Zach Wilson's response to whether he let down his defense 'shameful'

Wilson has come under fire over the last few days

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Retired Super Bowl champion Chris Long added his own perspective as a former defensive lineman on the situation regarding New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson came under fire when he said he did not feel like he let his defense down following a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson only completed nine passes for 77 yards. Long said he has not really sympathized with Wilson, as the quarterback received criticism for lack of accountability.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, right, attempts to prevent New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson from getting a pass attempt off. 

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche, right, attempts to prevent New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson from getting a pass attempt off.  (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Long explained on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Tuesday. He said Wilson’s response would not sit well with the defense.

"I try to not really go at guys from where I sit in the media because I’m a former player and I’ve been there and that sort of thing but I have zero sympathy for Zach Wilson – like less than zero," Long said, adding that Wilson could have answered the question without being "flippant."

Former NFL player, Chris Long and SiriusXM host Adam Schein speak onstage during day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on Jan. 30, 2020 in Miami.

Former NFL player, Chris Long and SiriusXM host Adam Schein speak onstage during day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on Jan. 30, 2020 in Miami. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Long said he noticed how frustrated Denzel Mims was after Wilson missed him on a throw while Garrett Wilson delivered a monologue about the team’s effort to the media.

JETS' GARRETT WILSON GLUMLY SUMMARIZES TEAM'S OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES: 'THIS S--- SORRY'

"And that’s what you get from your quarterback? The face of the franchise? That’s really shameful, man," Long said.

"I would have already spoken with him if I were a defensive player on that team. Since we are speaking on live radio, I can’t say exactly what I would say, but I would say, ‘Don’t you ever show us up like that again."

Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, looks on prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, looks on prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson’s starting status is in question for Week 12 against the Chicago Bears. The Jets are in the thick of a playoff race.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings