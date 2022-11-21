Jets' Garrett Wilson glumly summarizes team's offensive struggles: 'This s--- sorry'

New York Jets rookie Garrett Wilson summed up the grim-looking offense following the team’s loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

New York only mustered up three points and had 103 total yards. Zach Wilson was 9-for-22 for 77 yards, and Wilson had two catches on three targets for 12 yards. However, the former Ohio State standout took issue with how the offense was running.

New England won 10-3.

"We wanted to win the game and we felt like we had an opportunity to win the game on offense and time and time again we let it pass us up. It’s frustrating," Wilson told reporters after the game, via New York Post. "Towards the end of the game, some of them things get magnified, ’cause like I said, we had missed on some opportunities early in the game and just kept doing it.

"This s--- sorry. We’re out here looking sorry, man. We know that we’re not sorry. So that’s why it really hurts. We know that we’re better than that. We can do more. We gotta put some more trust in the receiver room. I feel like we can go up and make plays, do things. I don’t [know] if everyone feels that way but hopefully by the time we get around next week, everyone feels that way. We gotta have a great week of practice."

The Patriots stunned the Jets in the final moments of the game.

New England rookie cornerback Marcus Jones scored an 84-yard touchdown off a punt return with seconds left on the clock. The third-round pick helped the Patriots pick up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets.

