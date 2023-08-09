Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Super Bowl champ arrested for alleged possession of stolen vehicle and guns, drugs

Bashaud Breeland won it all with the Kansas City Chiefs to cap the 2019 season

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
close
Bashaud Breeland was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, guns and drugs.

The cornerback was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail near Charlotte, North Carolina, at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday and was released roughly 2½ hours later after posting $30,000 bond.

Breeland faces a total of eight counts, which include altering serial numbers and a title, records show.

Bashaud Breeland celebrates

Bashaud Breeland of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 100-yard touchdown off a fumble by the Detroit Lions during the third quarter Sept. 29, 2019, in Detroit.  (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl champion was allegedly in possession of two AR-15s, a pair of AK-47s, five pounds of weed and 62 grams of mushrooms while in a stolen Mercedes SUV.

Bashaud Breeland mug shot

Bashaud Breeland was arrested Tuesday morning near Charlotte, N.C. (Mecklenberg County Jail)

Breeland won his championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 in Super Bowl LIV.

He was a fourth-round draft pick by Washington out of Clemson in 2014 and played four seasons with them. He then spent a year in Green Bay with the Packers before his two seasons with the Chiefs.

He last played in the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in early 2022 but never suited up for them.

Bashaud Breeland interception

Bashaud Breeland of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, Fla.  (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Breeland has intercepted 16 passes in his career and picked off Jimmy Garoppolo in the Super Bowl.