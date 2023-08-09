Super Bowl champ arrested for alleged possession of stolen vehicle and guns, drugs

Bashaud Breeland was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, guns and drugs.

The cornerback was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail near Charlotte, North Carolina, at 2:12 a.m. Tuesday and was released roughly 2½ hours later after posting $30,000 bond.

Breeland faces a total of eight counts, which include altering serial numbers and a title, records show.

The Super Bowl champion was allegedly in possession of two AR-15s, a pair of AK-47s, five pounds of weed and 62 grams of mushrooms while in a stolen Mercedes SUV.

Breeland won his championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 in Super Bowl LIV.

He was a fourth-round draft pick by Washington out of Clemson in 2014 and played four seasons with them. He then spent a year in Green Bay with the Packers before his two seasons with the Chiefs.

He last played in the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad in early 2022 but never suited up for them.

Breeland has intercepted 16 passes in his career and picked off Jimmy Garoppolo in the Super Bowl.