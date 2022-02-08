Super Bowl 2022: Chargers' Justin Herbert touts 'intimidating' SoFi Stadium ahead of Rams-Bengals title game

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has an inkling of what fans packing SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI can expect when they enter the state-of-the-art venue this weekend.

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Herbert touted the massive size of the stadium and warned that it might be a little "intimidating" when they first walk in.

"SoFi Stadium is an incredible stadium. I think honestly it could be a little bit intimidating when you first walk in there just because of how big it is," he said. "I think one of the coolest parts about it is that it’s technically outdoors. Even though it has a roof, the sides are open. You can see palm trees on the outside of it. You know you’re in California. The weather is always nice. We’ve been really fortunate enough to play there."

Herbert has played at SoFi Stadium for the last two seasons with the Chargers. He said the environment is a big different from what he’s experienced in the past.

"I think it's always nice to play at SoFi because we got our fans showing up to give us so much support and knowing we got them there and I think it’s just one of those home environments that you love to play. We really like the turf there. The weather is always nice. You don’t have to worry about playing in snow or rain or it ever being windy. It’s nice to play there. We always feel like we’re really comfortable playing there," he said.

Herbert has played in 17 games at SoFi Stadium during his short career. He Pro Bowler has 4,891 passing yards and 34 touchdown passes at home.

The Los Angeles area is hosting a Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years. The last one coming in 1993 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Herbert told Fox News Digital it’s great for the LA community to have a big game like the Super Bowl come into town.

"I agree. I think this Los Angeles community especially where we are they’ve been great. They’ve given us so much support," he said. "I’m glad they’re getting the recognition they deserve. Having a football game here, especially the Super Bowl, I think it’s a great opportunity for the city to really get after it."

Herbert said he was just hoping for a "good game" and wasn’t necessarily pulling for either the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals.

New partnership

Off the field, Herbert joined a new team.

The 2020 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year partnered with Dr. Squatch to help take care of his hair. He said the "high-performance products" have made a difference in his routine.

He added that he first heard of company through their campaigns with Star Wars and Halo.

"I found out about it through some of their limited edition drops. I think they had a Star Wars one, Halo, I think there was a Batman one too. I saw the Star Wars one and didn’t really know a whole lot about the product. Hearing about that and going through that I thought that was really cool."