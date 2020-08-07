Suns' Devin Booker channeling late Lakers legend during team's streak: 'Kobe's with me every day'

Devin Booker’s channeling of the late Kobe Bryant is what has propelled the Phoenix Suns to four straight wins since the NBA’s restart, he said on Thursday after the team’s latest victory.

Booker helped the Suns with 20 points, 10 assists and three rebounds against the Indiana Pacers in their 114-99 win. The game also included a 20-0 run from the Suns and a shutdown of the Pacers’ T.J. Warren who was coming off a 50-point performance earlier in the week.

The young star explained that his own “Mamba Mentality” is what has helped get the Suns to within striking distance of the final seed in the Western Conference.

“Kobe’s with me every day. You guys see what I put on my shoes with the ‘Be Legendary.’ It’s a reminder,” Booker said.

His performances since entering the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., have been nothing short of Kobe-esque.

Since July 31, Booker has put together games of 27, 30, 35 and 20 points. One of those games included a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in which he hit a game-winning shot over Paul George.

Suns coach Monty Williams hasn’t been too surprised about Booker’s effort.

“This is how that young man plays all the time and everybody is just getting a chance to see it now,” Williams said, according to Arizona Sports. “I think it’s like an announcement to the rest of the world who wasn’t paying attention to him.”

Phoenix is 30-39 overall after four straight wins in the bubble. With four games left, the Suns are two games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final playoff spot in the West.