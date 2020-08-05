Suns' Devin Booker nails turnaround game-winning jumper over Clippers' Paul George

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker nailed the game-winning turnaround jumper to push his team over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, 117-115.

The Suns had the ball in the closing seconds of the game and they were able to grab the offensive rebound before Booker got the ball into his hands. He dribbled and took on Paul George before making the turnaround shot. His teammates immediately came off the bench and celebrated the victory.

DONCIC'S TRIPLE-DOUBLE SENDS MAVERICKS PAST KINGS IN OT

“This is a fun team to be a part of and we’re having fun with it,” Booker told reporters after the game. “This whole experience ... we just wanted to come down here and make some noise and that’s what we’re doing.”

GIANNIS WATCHES IN 2ND HALF AS NETS BEAT BUCKS 119-116

Booker finished with 35 points.

With the win, the Suns moved to 3-0 since the NBA restarted its season in the Disney Wide World of Sports bubble. Phoenix has set itself up to make things interesting when it comes to the playoffs.

The Suns are only three games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. They are tied for 10th with the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans. The Suns have five games remaining to make a run for the final spot. However, they face none of the aforementioned teams.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Phoenix’s next game comes Thursday against the Indiana Pacers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.