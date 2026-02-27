Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

NFL Draft

Top NFL prospect Fernando Mendoza says team suggested he get arrested to fall in the draft

'I was a little confused,' Mendoza said

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Joel Klatt on Mendoza not throwing at combine, 1.0 Mock Draft | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Joel Klatt on Mendoza not throwing at combine, 1.0 Mock Draft | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Fernando Mendoza’s not throwing at the NFL Combine, his 1.0 Mock Draft, and the impact of Steve Sarkisian at Texas.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The projected top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, said a team executive suggested he get arrested so that he would slide down to that team's pick in the upcoming draft. 

Mendoza is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is still interviewing with other teams at the NFL combine.

Mendoza revealed the suggestion a team made to him about getting arrested during an interview with CBS Sports on Friday, when he was asked about the most bizarre question he got from teams at the NFL combine.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Indiana Hoosiers quarterbacks Fernando and Alberto Mendoza warm up before a game.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Alberto Mendoza (16) warm up prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Bloomington, Indiana. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

"It was, 'hey, maybe you should get arrested,' and I was a little confused, but then I was like, the slide ... so you could slide in the draft," he said.

Mendoza declined to reveal which team made the suggestion.

Fernando and Alberto Mendoza are dressed in their Indiana Hoosiers football uniforms before a game.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza (15) and Alberto Mendoza (16) walk on the field for warmups before the 2025 Big Ten Conference Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 6, 2025, in Indianapolis. (Aaron Doster-Imagn Images)

"So, hopefully I don't get arrested," he added.

Mendoza is the hottest quarterback prospect this year after leading Indiana to the first 16-0 season in modern college football history, winning the national championship and the Heisman Trophy.

He finished the 2025 season with 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fernando Mendoza looks to pass

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes against Miami during the first half of the College Football Playoff national championship game, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Other teams in need of a quarterback besides the Raiders may not find many answers in this draft, after Oregon quarterback Dante Moore returned to college for another year.

Other prospects, including Ty Simpson, Drew Allar and Garrett Nussmeier, are projected to be lower-tier prospects when compared to Mendoza.

Related Article

Indiana football star Fernando Mendoza explains why dating took back seat during CFP title run
Indiana football star Fernando Mendoza explains why dating took back seat during CFP title run

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue