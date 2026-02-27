Expand / Collapse search
San Diego Padres

MLB pitcher Merrill Kelly says California tax rate swayed decision to reject Padres’ free agency offer

'They take too much money out of my pocket, man,' Kelly says

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Merrill Kelly will once again be wearing an Arizona Diamondbacks uniform when the 2026 regular season gets underway. 

Kelly, who entered the free agent market after pitching in 10 games with the Texas Rangers in 2025, agreed to a deal to return to the Diamondbacks.

Kelly spent the first seven years of his professional career with the Diamondbacks but revealed that he received an offer from the San Diego Padres this offseason. Kelly said his decision to turn down the Padres during free agency centered on California’s higher income tax rate compared to Arizona’s.

Merrill Kelly throws a pitch

Merrill Kelly (23) of the Texas Rangers pitches during a game against the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field on Sept. 21, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Gunnar Word/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

Kelly agreed to a two-year contract worth an estimated $40 million with the Diamondbacks, according to ESPN. Although the Padres offered a comparable deal at three years instead of two, California’s 13% tax rate on income above $1 million proved a key difference.

"I don’t think it’s any secret on how much money you get taken out of your pocket when you go to California," the right-hander told "Foul Territory."

Kelly also has deep ties to Arizona, where he attended high school and played college baseball at Arizona State. He said finding a way back to Arizona "was always the priority."

Merrill Kelly looks on before a game

Merrill Kelly (29) of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on before Game Six of the Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Oct. 23, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

While Kelly said he is fond of San Diego, he was unwilling to sacrifice a significant portion of his salary to taxes. "I love San Diego," Kelly said. "It’s just, like I said, they take too much money out of my pocket, man. The taxes over there are a different level.

"We had my numbers guy run the numbers, and it just made more sense to come home."

Merrill Kelly looks on

Merrill Kelly (23) of the Texas Rangers looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field on Aug. 8, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

Arizona’s state income tax rate is roughly 2.5%. Kelly also joked that he prefers the desert landscape to San Diego’s coastal setting.

"It worked out best for us because that was honestly our second choice," Kelly said. "It was between here and San Diego going into the offseason. San Diego was really the only place that, if we did go somewhere, that was probably high on our list if we weren’t in Arizona. It’s like, ‘All right, let’s just hop over and take a short, six-hour drive to San Diego.’

"But, yeah, the desert is home. I guess we’re not ocean people."

In a statement to The California Post, the Padres said the team does "not comment on contract negotiations."

Acquired by the Rangers in July 2025, Kelly went 12-9 while splitting the season between Texas and Arizona.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

