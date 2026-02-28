Former Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl calls for ‘free Iran,’ backs Trump amid US-Israel strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl called Iran the "head of the snake" and backed President Donald Trump hours after the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on the country.

Pearl, one of a handful of Jewish coaches in college basketball before his retirement in September, took to social media shortly after the U.S. joined Israel in launching preemptive strikes against Iran on Saturday morning.

"President Trump gave Iran a chance to avoid War by simply agreeing to No Nukes. Iran launched middles at other Arab countries and Israel, huge mistake! Saudi Arabia joins our side," Pearl wrote in post on X.

"Iran is head of the snake. President Trump is the leader of the free world. Defeat Evil then Peace!"

In an earlier post on X, Pearl made a plea for a "free Iran" and "real peace" in the Middle East.

"Lord Hear Our Prayer Please put your hedge of protection over our heroic armed service as they target Iran military and missile sites with Operation Epic Fury. Pray for the innocent Pray for the enemy to be destroyed, a free Iran and then for real Peace in the Middle East."

In video remarks posted to Truth Social, Trump encouraged the Iranian people to take over their government once the United States and Israel finished "major combat operations" in Iran.

"The hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don't leave your home. It's very dangerous outside," he said addressing the Iranian people. "This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No President was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a President who is giving you what you want."

Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting U.S. facilities in multiple countries. Fox News' Jennifer Griffin reported that approximately 40 missiles had landed in Israel. Additionally, Iran appeared to hit the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, but no casualties were reported. Iran also launched missiles at Saudi Arabia and Jordan, where the U.S. has squadrons of advanced fighter jets, Griffin added.

Pearl, an outspoken supporter of Israel since the Oct. 7 attacks, was named chairman of the board of directors for the U.S. Israel Education Association (USIEA) in April. At the time of the announcement, Pearl said he was "proud to continue advocating for greater understanding and collaboration" between the U.S. and Israel.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Sinkewicz and Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.