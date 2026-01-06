Steve Kerr gets ejected with Snoop Dogg on call for Warriors game: 'Get him out of there!'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

A furious Kerr was given back-to-back technical fouls, prompting an automatic ejection, after he appeared to become upset that John Collins of the Clippers was not called for goaltending.

The 60-year-old coach was yelling as he crossed over the midcourt line on the sideline to pursue the referees, with an assistant and players Gary Payton II and Gio Santos restraining him.

The true magic, though, happened on the microphone, as Snoop Dogg was on the call for the moment, providing tremendous color commentary.

"Uh oh! Steve gonna get thrown out!" the "Gin and Juice" rapper said. "Get him out of there! Get him out of there! Back him up! Steve back in Inglewood right now! Inglewood!" Snoop continued. "The Arizona Wildcat done came out. Look at him."

Snoop Dogg was calling the game, which was played in his hometown of Los Angeles at the new Intuit Dome — Snoop is originally from Long Beach.

This is not the first time Snoop Dogg has provided sports commentary, as he was also on the call for Mike Tyson's and Roy Jones Jr.'s exhibition fight in 2020. The undercard of that event featured Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson.

Kerr's ejection came two nights after Draymond Green was ejected for the 24th time in his career — Kerr's ejection was his seventh.

Assistant coach Terry Stotts joked in a postgame news conference that he replaced Kerr on the podium "because I'm saving Steve some money," hinting that Kerr would have criticized the referees, which would have resulted in a fine.

