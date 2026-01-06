Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr gets ejected with Snoop Dogg on call for Warriors game: 'Get him out of there!'

Rapper called Warriors coach's meltdown in his hometown LA, saying 'The Arizona Wildcat done came out'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

A furious Kerr was given back-to-back technical fouls, prompting an automatic ejection, after he appeared to become upset that John Collins of the Clippers was not called for goaltending.

The 60-year-old coach was yelling as he crossed over the midcourt line on the sideline to pursue the referees, with an assistant and players Gary Payton II and Gio Santos restraining him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (center left) argues with referee Evan Scott (center right) during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.  (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

The true magic, though, happened on the microphone, as Snoop Dogg was on the call for the moment, providing tremendous color commentary.

"Uh oh! Steve gonna get thrown out!" the "Gin and Juice" rapper said. "Get him out of there! Get him out of there! Back him up! Steve back in Inglewood right now! Inglewood!" Snoop continued. "The Arizona Wildcat done came out. Look at him." 

Snoop Dogg was calling the game, which was played in his hometown of Los Angeles at the new Intuit Dome — Snoop is originally from Long Beach.

Snoop Dogg

NBC had previously announced a two-hour special, "Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve," that was scheduled to air live from Miami on December 31, but the rapper said it's no longer happening.  (James Wiltshire/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

LOOKING BACK AT THE SPORTS GAMBLING CONTROVERSIES THROUGHOUT 2025, WITH NBA AND MLB INVESTIGATIONS LEADING WAY

This is not the first time Snoop Dogg has provided sports commentary, as he was also on the call for Mike Tyson's and Roy Jones Jr.'s exhibition fight in 2020. The undercard of that event featured Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson.

Kerr's ejection came two nights after Draymond Green was ejected for the 24th time in his career — Kerr's ejection was his seventh. 

Steve Kerr and Draymond Green

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on as forward Draymond Green (23) talks with an official during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on Dec. 11, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Troy Taormina/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Assistant coach Terry Stotts joked in a postgame news conference that he replaced Kerr on the podium "because I'm saving Steve some money," hinting that Kerr would have criticized the referees, which would have resulted in a fine.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue