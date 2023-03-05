Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Memphis Grizzlies
Published

Stephen A. Smith warns Ja Morant: NBA has FBI connections, they know how you're acting at all times

Morant was suspended for two games over the latest drama

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The suspension Ja Morant received for appearing to brandish a gun while on Instagram Live took over the NBA world this weekend and prompted a warning from Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN pundit said Saturday before the broadcast of a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers he saw the parallels between what’s happening with the Memphis Grizzlies star and what Allen Iverson went through during the first part of his career.

Smith then launched into a warning for Morant, making sure the superstar point guard remembered his standing among others in the NBA and how the league knows what’s going on whether he posts on social media or not.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stephen A. Smith attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Stephen A. Smith attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

"You are a superstar. You are 23 years old. You got a deal that kicks in next year that could exceed $231 million over the next five years and on this show on national television there’s you associated with police," Smith said. "Think about that for a second and then ask yourself, ‘Is it really, really worth it?’ You know the answer to that, bro. It’s not worth it. 

"You’re a superstar basketball player. You represent your organization, you represent your family, you represent your city, you got to be mindful of all of that. It’s never off. And so many times we don’t tell these players this. The NBA has off-duty police officers. They got connections with the FBI. They got connections with everybody. The NBA knows what you’re doing. They know who you’re doing it with. They know where you are. They know how you’re conducting yourself at all times."

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies high-fives his teammates during a timeout in the Celtics game at TD Garden on Feb. 12, 2023, in Boston.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies high-fives his teammates during a timeout in the Celtics game at TD Garden on Feb. 12, 2023, in Boston. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Smith also had a message for Morant’s father on the ESPN pregame show.

GRIZZLIES' JA MORANT GETS '8 MILE' TREATMENT AS HE FACES RIDICULE OVER GUN DRAMA

Morant streamed the video on his Instagram Live and a screenshot of him appearing to hold the gun was quickly circulated around social media outlets. The video was streamed hours after the Grizzlies played the Denver Nuggets early Saturday morning. The Grizzlies were set to take on the Clippers and Lakers in their upcoming games in Los Angeles.

Morant issued an apology after he received a two-game suspension.

Ja Morant of the Grizzlies during the Los Angeles Lakers game at FedExForum on Feb. 28, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Ja Morant of the Grizzlies during the Los Angeles Lakers game at FedExForum on Feb. 28, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night," Morant said. "I'm sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I'm going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

The gun incident is the latest in a string of controversies looming over the superstar point guard. Morant's actions were investigated after a Jan. 29 incident in Memphis that he said led to a friend, Davonte Pack, being banned from home games for a year.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the 76ers game at Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies reacts during the 76ers game at Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morant and Pack also are involved in a civil lawsuit brought after an incident this past summer in which a 17-year-old alleged that they assaulted him at Morant’s home. The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said in January that it was "aware of the incident, and after careful review of the facts, decided that there was not enough evidence to proceed with a case."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.