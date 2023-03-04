Grizzlies’ Ja Morant seen in video appearing to display gun at nightclub, NBA investigating

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant remains in the news for off-the-court issues.

Days after a police report said Morant allegedly exposed a gun after punching a teenager "12 or 13 times" during a pickup basketball game last summer, video surfaced Saturday of Morant appearing to display a gun while shirtless at a nightclub.

The NBA released a statement on Saturday morning saying they are looking into the video.

"We are aware of a social media post involving Ja Morant and are investigating," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said, according to ESPN.

The video surfaced early Saturday morning following the Grizzlies' 113-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

Morant can be seen in the video displaying what appears to be a gun while dancing without his shirt on.

In a report by the Washington Post earlier in the week, Morant reportedly punched a teenager in the head "12 to 13 times" in a pickup basketball game at Morant’s house last summer.

According to the report, Morant went into his house after the altercation and emerged with a gun in his waist and his hand on the weapon.

Morant told police he had acted in self-defense and filed a police report after the teenager allegedly said he would come back after the altercation and "light this place up like fireworks."

"Any and every allegation involving a firearm has been fully investigated and could not be corroborated. This includes the NBA investigation last month, in which they found no evidence," Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, told The Washington Post, adding that it "was purely self-defense."

"Again, after this was fully investigated by law enforcement, they came to the decision not to charge Ja with any crime."

Hours after the report, Morant mimicked a gun motion when celebrating a teammate's three-point make against the Houston Rockets .

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Grizzlies and to Morant’s agent.

