Stephen A. Smith suggests racial implications in Dolphins' decision to part ways with general manager

The Miami Dolphins shook things up Friday when they announced they mutually parted ways with general manager Chris Grier.

After a lot of disappointment, Thursday night's blowout home loss to the Baltimore Ravens seemed to be the final straw for both sides, and they mutually ended their relationship.

Stephen A. Smith, though, appeared to believe the sides used a technicality to avoid saying Grier lost his job. He later seemed to question why Grier, who is Black, was "fired" before head coach Mike McDaniel.

"This is BS. That’s the first fire? Really? That’s what we’re doing?' It was about Tua [Tagovailoa]. It was about Mike McDaniel. And the brother gets fired first?" Smith said when the news broke while he was on "First Take."

"I'm not saying that he don't deserve it because of the way they look. You're at the helm, I got it. I understand it. I’m all for brothers as head coaches and GMs. We know what battles I’ve been fighting for over 30 years. I got it.

"But when you don’t get the job done, you don’t get the damn job done. I got it. Don’t tell me it’s just him. Don’t tell me we gonna leave Mike McDaniel in place, and we're just gonna fire him and we're gonna move that. Damn that. I'm waiting for more news.

"I can't defend Chris Grier. … But I'll be damned if it gets to stop there. Oh, hell no."

McDaniel has African American ancestry from his grandmother.

CONTROVERSIAL FORMER NFL LINEMAN RIPS DOLPHINS AMID POOR START: 'THIS IS A DUMPSTER FIRE'

Grier, 55, had been with the organization since 2000 and served as the team’s general manager since 2016.

"This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways. I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the last 26 years," Dolphins managing general partner Stephen M. Ross said in a statement.

"As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait. We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now. Champ Kelly will serve as interim general manager effective immediately, and we will begin our search process for a new general manager. I want to thank Champ for stepping up and his commitment to the Dolphins' success this season. There is a lot of football left to play, and we all need to fight even harder."

In Grier’s nearly decade-long tenure as general manager, he had a 77-80 record with three playoff appearances. They made the playoffs in 2016, 2022 and 2023, and lost in the wild-card round all three times.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

