Controversial former NFL lineman rips Dolphins amid poor start: 'This is a dumpster fire'

Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito tore into head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovialoa amid a putrid start to the 2025 season.

Tagovailoa had an awful game against the Cleveland Browns in which he threw for only 100 yards on 23 attempts and tossed three interceptions. He’s now tied for the league lead in interceptions with 10.

The Dolphins fell to 1-6 with the loss and McDaniel has not found an answer to suffice for the team’s struggles.

"I hate the whole situation they have brewing down there," Incognito said on "The Arena: Gridiron." "This is a dumpster fire and you have McDaniel and Tua throwing bags of gasoline into the dumpster fire. We look at this guy on TV – I do not see a leader of men. When I’m going out there on Sunday and I want to rip someone’s head off, I’m not getting fired up by this guy’s (McDaniel’s) pregame speech.

"Tua, last week, was talking about guys being late and he’s talking about leadership. Well, the leadership starts and ends with Tua because you’re the franchise quarterback. Everyone was taking a side on ‘Was he pointing fingers at the locker room?’ I think when he said, ‘leadership,’ he was pointing the finger at Mike McDaniel. When you have people constantly late in a professional sports organization, that shows fractures. That shows favoritism. … That, to me, is the biggest flaw in this entire operation."

Incognito played four years with the Dolphins and earned one Pro Bowl nod. He was wrapped up in a high-profile bullying scandal during the 2013 season.

He said the onus was on team owner Stephen Ross, who he described as an "absentee owner" and is "trusting the wrong guys." He pointed to general manager Chris Grier, who he said was "bringing in guys who don’t fit the mold."

The organization has, so far, kept Grier and McDaniel in the organization. Miami will look to bounce back on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.