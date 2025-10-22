Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins

Controversial former NFL lineman rips Dolphins amid poor start: 'This is a dumpster fire'

Miami suffered a bad loss to the Cleveland Browns

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito tore into head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovialoa amid a putrid start to the 2025 season.

Tagovailoa had an awful game against the Cleveland Browns in which he threw for only 100 yards on 23 attempts and tossed three interceptions. He’s now tied for the league lead in interceptions with 10.

Tua Tagovailoa points to his head

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) signals to his team at the line of scrimmage against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field on Oct. 19, 2025. (Scott Galvin/Imagn Images)

The Dolphins fell to 1-6 with the loss and McDaniel has not found an answer to suffice for the team’s struggles.

"I hate the whole situation they have brewing down there," Incognito said on "The Arena: Gridiron." "This is a dumpster fire and you have McDaniel and Tua throwing bags of gasoline into the dumpster fire. We look at this guy on TV – I do not see a leader of men. When I’m going out there on Sunday and I want to rip someone’s head off, I’m not getting fired up by this guy’s (McDaniel’s) pregame speech.

Mike McDaniel runs onto the field

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel leaves the field at the end of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 12, 2025. (Rich Storry/Imagn Images)

"Tua, last week, was talking about guys being late and he’s talking about leadership. Well, the leadership starts and ends with Tua because you’re the franchise quarterback. Everyone was taking a side on ‘Was he pointing fingers at the locker room?’ I think when he said, ‘leadership,’ he was pointing the finger at Mike McDaniel. When you have people constantly late in a professional sports organization, that shows fractures. That shows favoritism. … That, to me, is the biggest flaw in this entire operation."

Incognito played four years with the Dolphins and earned one Pro Bowl nod. He was wrapped up in a high-profile bullying scandal during the 2013 season.

He said the onus was on team owner Stephen Ross, who he described as an "absentee owner" and is "trusting the wrong guys." He pointed to general manager Chris Grier, who he said was "bringing in guys who don’t fit the mold."

Richie Incognito blocks

Miami Dolphins guard Richie Incognito (68) prepares to block against the New England Patriots during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 27, 2013.  (Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports)

The organization has, so far, kept Grier and McDaniel in the organization. Miami will look to bounce back on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

