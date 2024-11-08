Stephen A Smith slams Democratic Party for 'utterly ridiculous' reaction to Trump election victory

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith has called out members of the Democratic Party for acting "utterly ridiculous" in the days after former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to become the 47th president, adding that there will need to be unity on both sides to see "civility" in America.

During an appearance on "Hannity" Thursday night, Smith said the results of Tuesday’s election should serve as a wake-up call to Democrats after Trump won "in an absolutely convincing fashion."

"I think that in light of those results we have to look at this election as a referendum on the Democratic Party. And America’s saying we’re not feeling where you are, we’re not feeling where you tried to go, we want no part of it, we’re not having it – and they made their choice and we all have to accept it."

He raised concern over the "ideological tilt" in this country that makes anyone with a difference of opinion the "antichrist." However, Smith pointed his finger at what he believes is the biggest offender: the Democratic Party.

"America said, ‘Hey, we’re not down for that. We’re not going for it. And no matter what you try and throw in our direction, that’s not what we’re concerned about. We’re primarily concerned about the economy. We’re primarily concerned about our borders and about being safe.’ And they voted that way to send a message. And all we’ve heard over the last couple of days is folks going absolutely bat-crazy because the candidate that they preferred to win didn’t win. I just want to take a moment to remind everyone that this is America. Guess what? Sometimes you don’t get what you want."

He continued, "The way I’ve seen some of the Democrats reacting since Kamala Harris lost, to be quite honest with you, is utterly ridiculous."

Smith added that Trump will also play a role in that effort, but it's up to Democrats to put Tuesday’s loss aside and "find a way to work with one another and reach some degree of compromise so we have civility in this country instead of chaos."