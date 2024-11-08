Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Stephen A Smith slams Democratic Party for 'utterly ridiculous' reaction to Trump election victory

'Sometimes you don’t get what you want,' Smith said on 'Hannity'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Trump won in 'absolutely convincing fashion,' says Stephen A. Smith Video

Trump won in 'absolutely convincing fashion,' says Stephen A. Smith

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith reflects on Vice President Kamala Harris' loss in the 2024 presidential election on 'Hannity.'

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith has called out members of the Democratic Party for acting "utterly ridiculous" in the days after former President Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to become the 47th president, adding that there will need to be unity on both sides to see "civility" in America.

During an appearance on "Hannity" Thursday night, Smith said the results of Tuesday’s election should serve as a wake-up call to Democrats after Trump won "in an absolutely convincing fashion." 

Stephen A. Smith appeared on "Hannity" on Thursday night and made calls for both political parties to work toward having "civility in this country instead of chaos."

Stephen A. Smith appeared on "Hannity" on Thursday night and made calls for both political parties to work toward having "civility in this country instead of chaos." (IMAGN)

"I think that in light of those results we have to look at this election as a referendum on the Democratic Party. And America’s saying we’re not feeling where you are, we’re not feeling where you tried to go, we want no part of it, we’re not having it – and they made their choice and we all have to accept it."

He raised concern over the "ideological tilt" in this country that makes anyone with a difference of opinion the "antichrist." However, Smith pointed his finger at what he believes is the biggest offender: the Democratic Party. 

Kamala Harris at Michigan State

The U.S. media played a key role in Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat, Kimberley Strassel wrote.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"America said, ‘Hey, we’re not down for that. We’re not going for it. And no matter what you try and throw in our direction, that’s not what we’re concerned about. We’re primarily concerned about the economy. We’re primarily concerned about our borders and about being safe.’ And they voted that way to send a message. And all we’ve heard over the last couple of days is folks going absolutely bat-crazy because the candidate that they preferred to win didn’t win. I just want to take a moment to remind everyone that this is America. Guess what? Sometimes you don’t get what you want."

He continued, "The way I’ve seen some of the Democrats reacting since Kamala Harris lost, to be quite honest with you, is utterly ridiculous." 

Donald Trump standing in front of American flags

Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Smith added that Trump will also play a role in that effort, but it's up to Democrats to put Tuesday’s loss aside and "find a way to work with one another and reach some degree of compromise so we have civility in this country instead of chaos."  

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.