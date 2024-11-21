Stephen A. Smith 'p---ed off' that NFL addressed Trump dance celebrations, blames 'woke culture'

After numerous NFL players pulled out President-elect Trump's viral "YMCA" dance, the league said none of those players would be fined.

That announcement came on the coattails of Nick Bosa being fined over $11,000 for wearing a MAGA hat.

However, ESPN mogul Stephen A. Smith was annoyed at the league for even addressing the new gridiron celebration.

"Here’s why I’m p---ed off, that the NFL had to even issue a statement about it. Because celebrations usually don’t warrant that," he said on his YouTube show. It doesn’t require a response from the league. So why was it necessary this time? You know why? Because we got a bunch of people still living with their heads in the cloud acting like they get to protest every little damn thing.

"This is America. Donald Trump won the election, rather convincingly, I might add…"

Smith later blamed "woke" and "cancel culture" for the NFL feeling the need to discuss the celebrations – and credited those for Trump's victory.

"And why am I ticked off? Because it was emblematic of the climate that we’ve been living in for years now, which is why I believe Donald Trump was really elected… woke culture, cancel culture, oh hell yes, that played a role. When you got people walking around wondering whether or not they’re echoing the right pronoun. Wondering whether or not that was gonna cost them their job or being PC because, God forbid, your opinion is different than the average folk walking around in America. Lord knows what would happen to you. That’s what America regressed to."

Smith also made note that UFC president Dana White didn't address Jon Jones doing the dance after his victory at UFC 309 – with Trump in attendance.

"I got news for you," Smith said. "Football players are usually American people. So are basketball players. So are UFC fighters, they got a right to support who the hell they want without the league needing to send in a response."

The NFL confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday it had "no issue" with players doing celebratory dances emulating President-elect Trump after touchdowns and sacks.

Brock Bowers, Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez were all seen doing it. Bowers explained why he did the move after the game.

"I’ve seen everyone do it," Bowers said, per USA Today . "I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC, so I saw it and thought it was cool."

Bowers’ media session was curiously shut down after he gave his answer, according to the paper. It led to speculation about whether the dance would be prohibited. Clearly, not.

