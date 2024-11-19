NFL has 'no issue' with Trump dance celebrations amid recent trend

The NFL confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday it had "no issue" with players doing celebratory dances emulating President-elect Trump after touchdowns and sacks.

Front Office Sports first reported the league had no problem with the grooves.

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa appeared to have started the trend of outwardly supporting the president-elect. He flashed a "Make America Great Again" cap after a postgame interview before the election, which led to a fine. He then did the Trump dance after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Brock Bowers, Calvin Ridley, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Za’Darius Smith and Malcolm Rodriguez were all seen doing it. Bowers explained why he did the move after the game.

"I’ve seen everyone do it," Bowers said, per USA Today. "I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC, so I saw it and thought it was cool."

Bowers’ media session was curiously shut down after he gave his answer, according to the paper. It led to speculation about whether the dance would be prohibited. Clearly, not.

NFL legend Brett Favre appeared on Fox News Channel’s "The Ingraham Angle" and said he didn’t think the league would crack down on it, citing other famous celebrations like the "Icky Suffle."

He also explained why he thought players were doing the move.

"I think people have had enough," he explained. "They’re coming out of the woodwork right and left. And when I woke up (after) Election Day and saw the landslide victory, it really put, I think, everyone’s perspective of this country right into the forefront. We were in desperate need of President Trump to take back over and get this country back to where it needs to be. We were definitely going in the wrong direction.

"I think our youth – and I say youth, NFL players, college players, high school players – see it. When I was 22, 25, 30 years old, I never thought about politics. It was never an issue. There was never a focus on politics like it was this year. I think people just saw it for what it was – that we were in desperate need of help and that help was President Trump."

Brian Urlacher, who was a Favre rival, also gave his thoughts on the explosion of support in sports.

"People were scared for a while. You don’t want people to talk bad about you, how we’ve been talked about the last four years if you’re a Donald Trump supporter," Urlacher said on Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"I think now, no one’s scared anymore. It’s nice to see these guys coming out and everyone who’s a silent Trump supporter – he under polls always.… I think they’re just excited now that he got the job done, and he’s gonna get the job done the next four years."