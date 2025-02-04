Stephen A. Smith likens himself to the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, prompting spit take from co-host

Stephen A. Smith is one of the many to find the Kansas City Chiefs annoying, saying it takes one to know one.

With Super Bowl week underway, Smith and his other "First Take" co-hosts were discussing various topics about the game.

Naturally, the "annoyance" of the Chiefs came up, and Louis Riddick asked Smith why the team and Patrick Mahomes are "annoying."

Dan Orlovsky gave the harsh reality, saying, "They win."

When Riddick wanted more, Smith obliged.

"Listen, I would know something about that. I’m considered one of the most annoying people in television." Smith said. "Why do you think that is?"

The joke drew laughter from the entire set, and Molly Qerim had to clean up a mess after doing a spit take with her drink.

"I’ve never done this in my kajillion years on TV," she said. "I spit straight out my mouth, and I apologize to America. Oh my gosh. Stephen A. and I have never gotten along more. Oh my goodness. That was hilarious."

But all good jokes contain some truth, and that was the case for Smith's crack.

"April marks 13 consecutive years at No. 1, baby. I mean, this is what we do," Smith continued. "Keep on hating because I’m gonna keep on winning."

The Chiefs have owned the NFL in recent years. They are playing in their fifth Super Bowl in the last six years and are aiming to become the first team ever to win three consecutive Lombardi trophies.

No team in North American sports has three-peated since the Los Angeles Lakers won three straight NBA titles from 2000 to 2002.

