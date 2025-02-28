Stefon Diggs claims he was threatened with 'deadly weapon' by reality TV star in extortion lawsuit: report

As he deals with a torn ACL that ended his 2024 season early, Stefon Diggs is now reportedly at the center of an extortion lawsuit.

The wide receiver reportedly filed a lawsuit earlier this week against Mia Jones, who starred on "Basketball Wives Orlando," and another woman, alleging extortion.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Jones punched Diggs in the chest and "threatened (him) with a deadly weapon" as Jones used him as a "tale of abuse to extort millions of dollars."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Diggs is reportedly seeking damages for "defendant misconduct and the destruction of his property."

"There were threats coming from [Jones] that he had to pay her money or she was going to go public and ruin his career," Diggs' attorney Kent Schaffer told the Houston Chronicle on Thursday. "We're kind of at the point where the threats have to stop. That's why the decision was made to go ahead and file. At some point it just has to end."

MYLES GARRETT, BROWNS AT ODDS ABOUT HIS FUTURE WITH TEAM; STAR LINEMAN NOT OPEN TO EXTENSION: REPORT

Diggs and Jones had a "casual" relationship last year before the first alleged incident on June 7, when the two women are said to have entered Diggs' apartment and "refused to leave." On that day, Diggs was allegedly punched, and his watch and gaming system were destroyed.

The women then allegedly tried to extort money from Diggs afterward, which led to "severe emotional distress," according to the Chronicle.

Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans last year, but he tore his ACL in his eighth game of the season in October; he is now a free agent. Prior to that, Diggs, 31, had six-straight 1,000-yard campaigns, leading the league in 2020 with the Buffalo Bills.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He began his career with the Minnesota Vikings, spending five seasons there before heading to Buffalo for four.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.