Myles Garrett, Browns at odds about his future with team; star lineman not open to extension: report

Myles Garrett is apparently serious about getting out of Cleveland.

Weeks after officially requesting a trade from the Browns, Garrett is reportedly not open to an extension with the team.

To take it a step further, Cleveland.com reported that Garrett and his camp have "slammed the door" on contract talks.

The 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-Pro issued a statement earlier this month, saying he wanted to play for a contender.

However, earlier this week, Browns general manager Andrew Berry insisted the team is not interested in trading the star defensive end.

"We can’t imagine a situation where not having Myles is best for the Browns," Berry said Tuesday at the NFL combine.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski added Wednesday that Garrett was a part of the "present" and "future."

Garrett is under contract with the Browns for two more seasons under a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020. However, he has no more guaranteed money remaining.

The Browns are coming off a 3-14 season, their worst since a 0-16 campaign in 2017, Garrett's rookie year. Quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled mightily in 2024 and tore his Achilles to end his season prematurely. He then underwent surgery on his right Achilles in January, putting into doubt his availability for the 2025 season.

Garrett has made the playoffs twice in his eight-year career. He has had double-digit sacks in seven consecutive seasons, and 14-plus in each of his last four.

Fox News' Scott Thompson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

