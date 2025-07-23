Steelers veteran Cameron Heyward reveals 'hardest part' of training camp in touching post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward entered Year 15 when training camp started for the team ahead of the 2025 season, and he’s still performing at a high level.

Heyward played all 17 games for the Steelers last year and recorded 11 pass breakups and eight sacks on his way to his fourth First-Team All-Pro selection. But with training camp opening up, saying goodbye to his family for a few weeks appears to be getting tougher for the 36-year-old.

He expressed it as much in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Hardest part of camp is kissing my kids goodbye," he wrote on X.

Luckily for Heyward, he’s been with the Steelers for his entire career and is unlikely to play anywhere else as it winds down. Heyward was born in Pittsburgh but played high school football in Georgia before he attended Ohio State. The Steelers selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft, and he’s been in the black and gold ever since.

Heyward has 88.5 sacks, 718 tackles and 199 QB hits in 211 games for the Steelers.

He is still set to start on a defensive line that’s projected to include rookie Derrick Harmon and Keeanu Benton. T.J. Watt, Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson and Alex Highsmith will likely be the linebackers behind them.

The Steelers were 10-7 in 2024, making the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Despite the struggling offense, the defense was still top-notch. Pittsburgh ranked eighth in points allowed and 12th in yards allowed.