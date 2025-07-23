Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers veteran Cameron Heyward reveals 'hardest part' of training camp in touching post

Heyward is entering Year 15 with the Steelers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Mercedes Lewis on the Bears’ expectations, Aaron Rodgers & the Steelers | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Mercedes Lewis on the Bears’ expectations, Aaron Rodgers & the Steelers | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Mercedes Lewis joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the expectations on the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams, and whether or not people should trust Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward entered Year 15 when training camp started for the team ahead of the 2025 season, and he’s still performing at a high level.

Heyward played all 17 games for the Steelers last year and recorded 11 pass breakups and eight sacks on his way to his fourth First-Team All-Pro selection. But with training camp opening up, saying goodbye to his family for a few weeks appears to be getting tougher for the 36-year-old.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cam Heyward in training camp

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College on July 27, 2023 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports)

He expressed it as much in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Hardest part of camp is kissing my kids goodbye," he wrote on X.

Luckily for Heyward, he’s been with the Steelers for his entire career and is unlikely to play anywhere else as it winds down. Heyward was born in Pittsburgh but played high school football in Georgia before he attended Ohio State. The Steelers selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft, and he’s been in the black and gold ever since.

DOLPHINS PLAYER AIRLIFTED TO HOSPITAL AFTER TRAINING CAMP INJURY SCARE

Cam Heyward at the Pro Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Cameron Heyward during AFC Practice for the Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on Feb. 1, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Heyward has 88.5 sacks, 718 tackles and 199 QB hits in 211 games for the Steelers.

He is still set to start on a defensive line that’s projected to include rookie Derrick Harmon and Keeanu Benton. T.J. Watt, Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson and Alex Highsmith will likely be the linebackers behind them.

Cam Heyward vs Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) celebrates with fans following a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 8, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Barry Reeger/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Steelers were 10-7 in 2024, making the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Despite the struggling offense, the defense was still top-notch. Pittsburgh ranked eighth in points allowed and 12th in yards allowed.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.