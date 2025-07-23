Dolphins player airlifted to hospital after training camp injury scare

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was a scary moment on the second day of Miami Dolphins' training camp on Wednesday, as a player had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Offensive lineman Bayron Matos suffered an injury in the final minutes of practice and was flown to a nearby hospital, where he was listed as in stable condition, according to multiple reports.

The Dolphins did not release any other information regarding the injury or his status.

Matos went undrafted last year and spent the season on the practice squad. He was a college basketball player from 2019 through 2022 at both the University of New Mexico and the University of South Florida.

He then walked on for the Bulls' football team for the 2022 season, starting out as a defensive lineman before going on the offensive side of the ball.

Matos was born in the Dominican Republic and moved to the United States when he was 16. He originally played baseball as a child but preferred the hardwood.

Matos impressed at his pro day ahead of the draft, running a 4.88 40-yard dash despite weighing over 300 pounds at 6-foot-7. Had he participated in the NFL Scouting Combine, his 40-time would have been the fastest among all linemen.

Matos is a part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, which hopes to increase the number of players from outside the United States or Canada.

The Dolphins' practice Wednesday was closed to fans. Team practices won't be public until Saturday.

