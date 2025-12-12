Steelers star TJ Watt undergoes surgery for partially collapsed lung after procedure goes wrong, brother says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The brother of Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt, former NFL star J.J. Watt, posted on Friday that his brother underwent a successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung he sustained Wednesday.

J.J. posted to X that his brother sustained a collapsed lung after dry needling at the Steelers’ training complex.

The former Houston Texans star said his brother is being released from the hospital on Friday and that his recovery time is yet to be determined.

"He and his family are very appreciative of everyone’s kind words and well wishes," J.J. said in his post.

T.J. Watt was hospitalized after experiencing discomfort in his lung, the team announced Thursday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ruled Watt out for the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Monday. Watt has played every game this season for the Steelers, and losing him is a big blow.

The Steelers, who moved into sole possession of first place in the AFC North with their 27-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens last week, are 7-6 and battling for a spot in the playoffs. The 31-year-old is a major part of the team’s defense.

In 13 games this season, Watt has seven sacks, three forced fumbles and 53 total tackles. The former Wisconsin star has made the Pro Bowl each of the last seven seasons.

Watt was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after recording 22½ sacks. The four-time first-team All-Pro has been runner-up for the award in two other seasons.

In his career, Watt has recorded 115 sacks and 36 forced fumbles in 134 games and is constantly around the quarterback.

The Dolphins, who have won their last four games, are also in the hunt for a playoff spot. They are 6-7 on the season after a slow start and have their eye on snagging a wild-card spot because they cannot mathematically catch the New England Patriots (11-2) to win the AFC East.

The Steelers and Dolphins play in a pivotal AFC matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday.

