Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers star TJ Watt set to return just 3 weeks after surgery for partially collapsed lung

The Steelers play the Ravens in a winner-take-all game Sunday

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt said he's excited to play against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday just three weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung.

Watt, 31, last played in Week 14 against the Ravens before being hospitalized later that week after sustaining a collapsed lung while dry needling at the Steelers’ training complex. 

"I feel really good. Not sure that I could’ve said that a week ago," the eight-time Pro Bowler said, according to ESPN. "I’m excited to play."

T.J. Watt looks on

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Nov. 30, 2025. (Barry Reeger/Imagn Images)

The Steelers' game against the Ravens is a win-or-go-home matchup with the winner capturing the AFC North. The Steelers could have clinched the AFC North last week if the Ravens lost to the Green Bay Packers or if the Steelers had beaten the Cleveland Browns.

Instead, the Ravens beat the Packers 41-24 without an injured Lamar Jackson, and the Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns 13-6, setting up Week 18’s matchup for the division title and a playoff spot.

T.J. Watt looks on

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt watches the action against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh Nov. 2, 2025. (Barry Reeger/Imagn Images)

The return of Watt will be a big boost to the Steelers’ defense. In 13 games this season, Watt has seven sacks, three forced fumbles and 53 total tackles. The former Wisconsin star has made the Pro Bowl each of the last seven seasons.

Watt was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after recording 22½ sacks. The four-time first-team All-Pro has been runner-up for the award two other seasons.

For his career, Watt has recorded 115 sacks and 36 forced fumbles in 134 games and is constantly around the quarterback. 

The Steelers and Ravens play at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

